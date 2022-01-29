Juba asks global community for support to hold timely polls in 2023

By FRED OLUOCH More by this Author

The government of South Sudan is reaching out to the international community to help it hold general elections on schedule at the end of the transitional period in March next year.

However, there are concerns whether the country will be ready for the polls due to numerous challenges the country is facing.

South Sudan has never held an election since the country gained independence in July 2011, and lacks institutions and capacity for such an undertaking.

Ateny Wek Ateny, the spokesperson for the presidency has appealed to he international community to come to Juba's aid since the government has already put in place plans and measures for conducting elections.

Juba says elections are the only way to end power struggles and conflict.

Mr Ateny said South Sudan was banking on the United Nations, the African Union and regional bodies such as the East African Community and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development to conduct the elections.

According to Chapter 1(5) of the September 2018 Peace Agreement, the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) is required to hold elections to establish a democratically elected government, 60 days before the end of its term.

The country wasted two years after the agreement and the TGoNU was only formed in February 2020, which is a clear indication that elections could not be held on schedule after 34 months of the transitional period.

Opinion of political leadership is divided, with those allied to the government maintaining that the country has made significant progress to enable hold elections, while those in opposition remain sceptical.

John Duku, South Sudan ambassador to China, maintains that the election must take place in 2023 to restore hope and confidence to the South Sudanese.

“The majority of the briefcases parties are likely to oppose the elections citing insecurity because they know they stand no chance of winning and would prefer no election and extension of interim period indefinitely.

‘‘They are comfortable with the seats they earned courtesy of power-sharing,” he said.

He said that endless interim periods are not delivering the much-needed peace dividends to the majority of population.

The South Sudan Permanent Representative to the African Union, James Morgan, who is also the ambassador to Ethiopia, said the government of South Sudan will hold elections according to the time frame, because the guns have fallen silent and the implementation process is going on well with little challenges.

“There is no reason not to hold elections.

‘‘There are challenges, but that will not stop elections in the country which is now peaceful and stable.

‘‘It is now time for setting resources ready to overcome the challenges and preparedness,” said Mr Morgan.