IMF should work with Kenya to account for public funds, says rights group

Advocacy group Human Rights Watch called Tuesday for greater accountability of public funds in Kenya, framing it partially as a human rights issue.

Kenyans have taken to the streets for four consecutive weeks to protest the high cost of living, corruption and misuse of the country's finances. What began as a tax protest has morphed into a demand for the end of President William Ruto's government, with demonstrators saying they do not trust it to solve the country's political and economic problems.

Human Rights Watch called on the International Monetary Fund to work with the Kenyan government to ensure that IMF’s support for the country is aligned with human rights — and that corruption doesn’t take funds meant to improve the lives of ordinary people.

Allan Ngari, the Africa advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, said, "Our greatest concern is that the outrage sparked by the proposed taxes is something that is endemic in Kenya in the sense that corporate tax evasion, for example, is one of the issues that haven't been taken into consideration, in addition to the opulent lifestyle that we have seen among the Kenyan executive."

Kenya’s debt pressures spurred the IMF to approve $941 million for the country in January, bringing the total amount loaned to the country by the financial agency to $3.9 billion.

Kenyans have raised concerns about such heavy borrowing, saying it has done little to improve their lives. At the same time, protesters say, citizens are paying more taxes so Kenya can repay the loans.

The IMF argues that the money it provided to Kenya helped alleviate market concerns, allowing the country access to the bond market and partially rolling over a maturing Eurobond.

Ngari said the Kenyan government needs to be accountable to the IMF and other foreign loan providers, but also for the revenue it collects in the country.

"Monies that have been allocated or are within the government expenditure should be for projects and processes of development in the country,” Ngari said. “That's the reason why these loans have been sought. So, accountability is that [the] public should be really aware of the extent of the borrowing."

Activists have repeatedly asked the government to disclose the country’s total current debt, specifically the amount owed to China, which the government has been reluctant to make public.

Ruto has formed a task force to audit the country's debt and report back by the end of September.

In the streets of many cities and towns, protesters continue to cry out about hard economic times and a government that they say has become blind and deaf to its problems.

Sharon, a Nairobi resident who gave only her first name, said that if the borrowed money can be accounted for and used for its intended purpose, it will improve the situation of many Kenyans.

"We need accountability for the money we pay and for the money we borrow,” she said. “This will create more employment opportunities because there will be money to pay for those jobs."

Stella Nkirote, a 31-year-old street vendor and mother of four, said corruption has hampered the country's economic growth, saying that people in power have refused to use money in the way it is supposed to be used.

In its 2016 periodic review of Kenya, the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights said the country has large amounts of illicit financial flows, tax avoidance and cases of corruption involving top government officials that are not investigated.

Human Rights Watch argues that many countries’ problems could be solved if they aligned their economic policies with human rights on every level — domestic and international.