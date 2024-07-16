Kenya rocked by protests

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Kenya’s anti-government street demonstrations resumed on Tuesday after a two-week break, with the country’s youth demanding more reforms at both national and county governments.

Although President William Ruto succumbed to the protesters’ pressure and withdrew Finance Bill 2024, sacked his entire Cabinet and attorney-general, and called national dialogue among other pledges, the youth are demanding more— with some openly calling for the resignation of the besieged head of State.

Others are demanding the sacking of county governors and executive committee members accused of corruption, accountability of both local and national leadership, and a stop to extrajudicial killings.

In the capital Nairobi, intermittent shots of teargas rent the air as police battled to disperse protesters, who set out to occupy the central business district and engaged them in cat-and-mouse games.

“Ruto must go!” the protesters chanted as they marched on Moi Avenue and Tom Mboya Street.

Security is tight around the Kisumu State Lodge as protesters approach the critical installation in an attempt to 'occupy' it.

Police, who deployed to the streets as early as 7am, engaged the protesters as they battled to push them out of the city centre.

An amorphous group that constitutes Nairobi traders, under the banner of ‘Nairobi Business Community’, joined the police in guarding business premises against looters.

Armed with clubs, the men and women stood guard at restaurants and stalls, with some traders opening their businesses.

All roads leading to and out of Parliament Buildings and State House remained closed, with water cannons and fire engines stationed at entry points. Roadblocks were erected at all entry and exit points.

Transport in and out of the CBD was paralysed as operators withdrew their services fearing attacks from demonstrators.

However, some matatus were still operating at the Machakos Country Bus stage, Kencom stage, Ambassadeur, Accra Road, and Latema.

A tense mood engulfed Nairobi’s suburbs and estates, with families keeping indoors fearing attacks, amid heightened police patrols.

Several companies in the Industrial Area and Embakasi shut down, with workers being told to stay at home.

At Kware Police Station in Embakasi, there was a heavy presence of armed police overnight and in the morning after reports emerged that protesters who were angered by the killing and dumping of women in a local quarry were planning to torch it.

Dozens of youths barricaded the quarry, hampering the search and retrieval of more bodies suspected to be underwater.

At Muthurwa and Marikiti markets, fresh produce sellers went about their business but mitumba traders shut their stalls, fearing looting.

In Kitengela, dozens of anti-government protesters barricaded the busy Namanga Road and forced businesses to close.

Residents of Mtwapa in Kilifi County stand guard at the Quickmart supermarket on July 16, 2024. This was one of the shops vandalised by thugs during an anti-government protest two weeks ago.

"We want a change in the country for the better. The political class has been taking us for a ride. It won't be business as usual henceforth,” said a youthful protester who had carried his dog to the protests.

At Kisaju and Isinya town, along the Namanga highway, youths lit bonfires in protest, inconveniencing motorists for hours.

By noon, tension was palpable with the number of protesters increasing. Police lobbed teargas canisters to disperse the irate protesters.

1.18pmin Kitengela: Police extinguish bonfire lit by protesters in Kitengela town, GSU officers deployed.

In Eldoret, President Ruto's backyard, five youths were arrested for attempting to stage demos.

However, the town caught the fever of the protests, with operations at the Uasin Gishu County headquarters being suspended as workers stayed away out of fear of being attacked by protesters who had threatened to occupy county offices.

The protesters who spoke to the Nation said they would demand accountability from Governor Jonathan Bii.

“We can’t risk like we did during the last demonstration that left several county vehicles burnt down and vandalised by demonstrators who also set the Municipal Court on fire,” said an employee of the county government.

A heavy presence of police was witnessed in the town, and by 11am, about five youths had been arrested for attempting to stage demos and taken to Central Police Station.

Police were reluctant to justify why they arrested the youths, including a young woman.

One of the arrested youths maintained that they were determined to stage a demonstration in Eldoret town despite arrest and intimidation by anti-riot police officers.

“We are peaceful demonstrators and we will not be intimidated by fighting for the future of our country. This is our country and we are fighting for everyone, including these officers who are arresting us,” said the demonstrator upon arrest.

In Turkana County, a section of protesting youth boldly told their Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai to be wary of members of the county assembly and some senior county officials, accused of incompetence.

The youths said despite threats, they were capitalising on Tuesday's nationwide demonstrations to peacefully serve the governor and Turkana County Assembly with petitions highlighting urgent actions for a properly functioning devolved unit.

Led by Faith Ajikon and Pretty Nasia, the young protestors called out the Turkana County Public Service Board for employing people without following due process.

"The board is incompetent and corrupt as it is employing people backdoor without advertising such job opportunities. Many people have since last year been employed without following due process denying qualified youth an opportunity to participate in what should be a competitive process," Ms Ajikon said.

They want the current board disbanded and a competent one that will overlook illegalities and only prioritize professionalism and fairness to enhance efficient and effective service delivery, constituted.

She said that many ghost workers exist in the county government pushing high the county's wage bill at the expense of qualified youth with papers but without jobs.

They claimed those without connections in the public service board are forced to dig deeper into their pockets to be employed.

Ms Nasia said that the MCAs should backtrack to their oversight role and ensure that the devolved funds are properly budgeted and utilized for development.

"At the moment, our relatives in remote villages are suffering as dispensaries lack essential drugs and yet MCAs are not putting the duty bearers to task. They should also focus on passing bills that have immediate development impact in our community," she said.

They said that MCAs be reminded that the office of the governor and all ministries are allocated millions of money but without them discharging their duties nothing tangible will be there to show on the ground.

The youth also blamed the Ministry of Health for not advising the governor properly on the situation of health facilities calling on the devolved unit to fast-track the process of procuring drugs.

"The facilities should also be well equipped so that deployed health care workers can discharge their responsibilities in a good working environment. Some facilities that are in shamble like Namukuse dispensary that still has asbestos roof should be prioritized in the reconstruction," Ms Nasia said.

They also called for a decentralized ambulance management system noting that most of the ambulances are found in Lodwar and therefore hard for mothers in remote areas to be referred when there is an emergency.

"The ambulances are only available when there are referrals from Lodwar to Eldoret and patients charged Sh7,000. Well-serviced ambulances should be stationed in sub-counties and provided with fuel and personnel," the youth demanded.

They claimed that the governor was being coerced by MCAs into giving handouts at the expense of development advising him not to fear and just stand his ground and work for the people.

"Listen and lawfully accommodate the focused young generation in your administration to achieve your development agenda," Ms Nasia advised the governor.

In Trans Nzoia County, the county government offices were highly secured with police officers keeping vigil at both entrances of the Town hall complex which houses the offices of Governor George Natembeya and other top county officials.

A few youths who had started protesting in Kitale town early on Tuesday morning were repulsed by county enforcement officers.

Business, however, was usual in Kitale town for the better part of Tuesday morning, with streets remaining a beehive of activity.

Police officers were seen in strategic areas of the Central Business District (CBD) to keep law and order in anticipation of anti-government protests that had been scheduled for Tuesday.

The entrance to the Town hall facility was restricted with only a few people allowed in after through screening.

