Two killed, two hurt as gas cylinder explodes in Uganda

Two people were killed Tuesday and two others seriously injured after a gas cylinder exploded in Kisenyi, Mbarara City.

The injured persons are receiving treatment at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

Rwiizi region police spokesperson Samson Kasasiira said the cylinder exploded at about mid-day when some workers at a metal workshop tried to cut a gas cylinder into scrap metal.

he said police are already investigating the matter.

“As people were posting on social media that it was a bomb blast, I want to confirm that it was a gas cylinder that exploded,” Mr Kasasira said.