East Africa backs members seeking funds from China for regional growth projects

Saturday September 07 2024
China's President Xi Jinping (L) and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto shake hands during the high-level meeting on the Belt and Road Initiative that he co-chaired at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in Beijing, China on September 5, 2024. PHOTO | PCS

By LUKE ANAMI
By JULIUS BARIGABA
By ANTHONY KITIMO

China has announced new initiatives for Africa, including a pledge of about $51 billion in financing over the next three years.

At the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (Focac) in Beijing this week, President Xi Jinping pledged 30 infrastructure connectivity projects, 30 clean energy projects, as well as 1,000 “small and beautiful” livelihood projects on the continent.

And the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat came out to back partner States in seeking funding for projects that will enhance regional connectivity and growth.

