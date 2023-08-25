Defence ministers endorse longer stay of EACRF in Eastern Congo

By KEVIN CHERUIYOT More by this Author

The East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) may stay longer in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after defence ministers of troop contributing countries endorsed continued operations.

However, the final decision will still rest with the government of the DRC, which has to sign the Status of Force extension to grant the troops permission to stay.

The EACRF was supposed to leave DRC next month unless Kinshasa signed an extension of the Status of Force Agreement, a deal between the East African Community and the government of the DRC granting mandate for the forces.

Defence ministers drawn from the East Africa Community unanimously supported the call for the forces to remain focused on its mandate to support the DRC in restoring peace.

The Extraordinary Security Meeting held in Nairobi was to consider the progress of the Regional Force in DRC to restore security.

The ministers noted that insecurity continues in areas where withdrawal has not been achieved, hence exacerbating humanitarian situations.

Advertisement

Read: DR Congo security situation still complex, EACRF chief says

During the meeting, the EAC Ministers acknowledged that significant progress had been made by the Regional Force towards supporting FARDC in maintenance of law and order, opening up of main supply routes, facilitating access to humanitarian aid, the observance of a ceasefire between warring parties and the return to normalcy in some areas.

Speaking at the event, Kenyan Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale acknowledged that DRC is a key strategic partner, and that regional peace and stability is key for socioeconomic development.

“We are meeting here as East Africa Ministers of Defence following the resolution from the Heads of States Summit in Bujumbura which gave very clear guidelines and resolutions for the implementations in various parts on the security situation in Eastern DRC,” Duale said.

“We recommended that the government of DRC consider extending the EACRF mandate beyond the September 8th deadline to safeguard the gains made by the Regional Force,” he added.

Alain Tribert, Burundian Minister of National Defence and War Veterans and chair of the EAC Defence Ministers Council, acknowledged the report of the EAC CDFs meeting, which provided recommendations that guided the Ministers’ meeting.

Tribert noted that the outcome of the meeting shall go a long way in addressing the challenges faced by EACRF and guiding the next phase in restoring peace and security in Eastern DRC.

Read: New dynamics in quest for DRC peace

In his opening remarks, Regional Deputy Secretary General Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth reiterated the EAC Secretariat full commitment to supporting the efforts to restore Peace and Security in the Eastern DRC.

“Despite of EAC Regional Force (EACRF) achievements, we encourage our Force to continue supporting the Government of DRC in humanitarian relief to the population affected by the armed groups’ activities including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), support in Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS),” Andrea said.

The Ministers and CDFs present were drawn from Burundi, DRC, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan Tanzania, and Uganda.

DRC, which is at the center of discussion was represented by the Defence Minister Hope Jean-Pierre Bemba, and Deputy Chief of Defence- FARDC Ministry of Defence, Maj Gen Ychaligonza Nduru Jacques.

EACRF was first deployed in November last year and had their mandate extended in March for six months. However, the Force had been criticised by the DRC for not targeting armed groups thought to be fuelling instability in eastern parts of the country.

Read: Complex violence defies military operations in restive east Congo

As it is, EACRF is supposed to be a buffer force to prevent confrontations between armed groups and encourage political dialogue.

In his recent visit to DRC, Dualed urged his counterpart Bemba to consider extending the Regional Force mandate beyond the September deadline to consolidate the gains made by the team.

Meanwhile, Kenya will continue bilateral support for the DRC. In February this year, Kenya Military Assistance Training Team (KMATT) was established to enhance the military capacity of the Armed Forces of DRC (FARDC) and KDF.

KMATT completed its 13 weeks of rigorous training g in June, setting stage for the second batch whose selection is underway.