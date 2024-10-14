Congo, Uganda extend military alliance against ADF rebels

The governments of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to continue joint military operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, signalling the persistent problem of the armed group for both countries.

And it means Uganda People’s Defence Forces and the Congolese Armed Forces (Fardc) will continue to work together in Ituri and North Kivu provinces in eastern DRC.

President Félix Tshisekedi himself has given instructions for these joint operations to continue, showing that the Ugandan rebels who have been committed their terror on both sides of the border continue to be malignant.

“President Tshisekedi received a delegation from the command of the Ugandan Land Forces. These Ugandan officers were led by the Chief of Staff of the Fardc (Congolese army), General Christian Tshiwewe. After reviewing the report on the joint operations against ADF activity in Ituri, President Tshisekedi gave clear instructions to strengthen military cooperation between the DRC and Uganda in order to eradicate insecurity in the region,” read a press release from the DRC presidency.

It is almost three years since the Ugandan forces and Fardc began hunting down the ADF. The joint operation was initially launched in November 2021 for a period of six months. According to the various reports from the two armies, the joint operations had substantially reduced the nuisance capacity of the Ugandan rebels, who were said to be reduced to small groups and attacking civilians in retaliation.

The Ugandan and Congolese armies had claimed that the rebels had been reduced to constant wandering, moving from one hideout to another.

Despite the operation, the ADF has remained the deadliest armed group in the DRC, according to the UN.

A report by UN experts notes that “since mid-October 2023, ADF military activities have intensified, particularly in the northern part of Beni territory and in the south of Ituri province.

“The ADF remained the armed group that committed the highest number of murders in the DRC in 2023, with more than 1,000 people killed, mainly civilians”.

The peacekeeping mission in the DRC has also published a report stating that between June to September 2024, the ADF caused the greatest number of casualties, with 467 civilians killed, including women and children.

Joint operations between the UPDF and the Fardc have been renewed, despite the claims by the Speaker of the DRC National Assembly, Vital Kamerhe, who publicly accused Uganda of being one “among the aggressors against the DRC”.

Mr Kamerhe was referring to the war between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels. The Congolese authorities have always accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels.