Atmis hands over Kuday military base to Somalia army

The African Union (AU) Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis) said on Thursday that it has officially handed over the Kuday military base to the Somali security forces, marking a milestone in the third phase of the troop drawdown.
Atmis said the Kuday base, which is located in the Lower Juba region in Southern Somalia, has been manned by the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) since 2015 and has played a critical role in safeguarding the port city of Kismayo as a strategic buffer zone.
"This handover demonstrates the government of Somalia's capacity and willingness to continue to take over security responsibilities, supported by Atmis," Atmis Military Chief Engineer Suleiman Ibrahim said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.