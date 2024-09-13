Africa’s youth ‘losing faith in authority’

By CHRIS ERASMUS More by this Author

A civil sector ‘white paper’ on the hopes and aspirations of Africa’s youth across 16 Sub-Saharan states, including Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, has shown declining trust in nearly all figures and institutions of authority.

The recently published African Youth Survey 2024 by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation, a private research institute headed by South African entrepreneur and philanthropist Ivor Ichikowitz, surveyed views and opinions of 5,604 Africans, half male and half female, aged 18-24.

In face-to-face interviews, almost exclusively conducted in country nationals’ home languages, the survey – the third conducted by the foundation since 2020 – found a marked loss of trust in almost all authorities, formal and informal, with the partial exception of some religious leaders.

Traditional and political leaders across the spectrum were among those who have increasingly lost favour with the surveyed group, the interviews revealed.

Africa’s youth constitute the fastest growing demographic on the planet, said the survey overview.

“One of the most important demographic shifts happening across the world today is Africa’s burgeoning youth population,” commented Ichikowitz in his summary assessment.

“Our continent’s total population stands at 1.4 billion – by 2050, it will add (over) another billion people, by which time young Africans will constitute the world’s largest source of labour.

“By the end of the century, the population in Africa is projected to reach 4.2 billion –40 percent (of the global total) – and most of them will be in their twenties,” added Ichikowitz.

In its investigation of African youth attitudes and views, the survey observed that there is a “remarkable transformation” taking place in Africa, the total continental population nearly doubling to 2.5 billion over the next 25 years.

“This change will not only revolutionise many African nations but also significantly alter their global relationships,” it states.

While wealthier country birth rates are falling, Africa’s reproduction rate remains high, “driving the most youthful and rapidly expanding population worldwide”.

Already, Africa boasts the world’s youngest population, with 70 percent of those living in the Sub-Saharan region under 30 years of age. By 2050, African youth are expected to account for over a third of the world’s youth and will make up 75 percent all Africans under 35 years of age.

“This considerable youth population offers significant opportunity to drive the continent’s current and future growth, but only if these emerging generations are sufficiently empowered to maximise their full potential,” says the survey.

There are also problems embedded in Africa’s burgeoning youth contingent.

Anti-government protesters protesting along Moi Avenue in Nairobi on July 23, 2024. File| Nation Media

The key difficulty is the loss of faith of the African youth in their leadership, systems of governance and prospects for their own futures, the survey’s overall findings show.

But, on the positive side, “the respondents painted a picture that was the polar opposite of the prejudices of the developed world ... showing that Africans, especially the next generation of leaders, actually believe in themselves and their continent.”

Claiming to be an “important” and “accurate” indicator of trends, from domestic to global politics, the survey says conditions in a disrupted geopolitical order, with increased volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity, have made African youth perspectives more than merely “important”.

“Against this backdrop, the voice of the African youth becomes even more significant since the continent once again is becoming a proxy battleground for the competing ideologies of an increasingly multipolar world.

"Where do the loyalties of the next generation of African leaders lie; are they blindly pro-American or slavishly pro-Russian? Is it as simple as a binary concept or is it more nuanced? What is the effect of China’s extensive Belt and Road initiative?” were among the questions put before survey respondents.

The answers are “fascinating” and “fly in the face of accepted beliefs.”

“There is much to warm the hearts of Africa’s supporters (in Africa) and abroad, as confidence returns to pre-pandemic levels. But there is much that continues to vex today’s youth,” it adds.

Young Africans want a greater role on the world stage, specifically a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, and action on climate change, corruption, migration, quality of life, crime, terrorism and security.

Many also want profound changes in social structures and governance.

If Africa is to fulfil the promise that the 21st century would mark the continent’s global emergence as a major powerhouse, say the survey authors, the unlocking of the “potential that lies within Africa and properly harnessing it – organically and sustainably – to the benefit of not just the people who live there, but to the whole world” has to occur.

But achieving that outcome is fraught with difficulties.

For example, despite a largely robust rebound from the negative economic and social impacts of the Covid pandemic, there still a widespread perception among African youth that their economic prospects are poor.

“Most African youth believe their governments should do more to combat unemployment in the region, and although there has been slight improvement, only two-fifths of young people in Africa currently feel they have a good quality of life,” says the survey.

Nevertheless, and despite significant economic challenges, African youth generally remain a hopeful and ambitious cohort, it adds.

Protestors chant slogans during a rally against what they say are rampant corruption and human rights abuses by the country's rulers in Kampala, Uganda on July 23, 2024. PHOTO | REUTERS

“The majority plan to build their own business in the future, and four-in-five have a strong sense of what they want to do with their lives.

"Youth are more likely to report feeling ‘concerned’ than ‘pessimistic’ about the future of their country, and there is ... confidence that their standard of living will improve.

"Many young Africans believe ... that their quality of life will surpass that of their parents, and they increasingly feel that the continent is moving in the ‘right direction’.”

Yet there many others – the majority – who still say, “things across the continent” are heading in the ‘wrong direction’.

There is a broad sense that youth have not resigned themselves to expect the worst about the long-term, and still believe that things can be turned around.

“At this moment, they are using their voices to call on leaders in their countries to take action in order to address current and future challenges facing Africa,” says the report in summary of its numerous detailed findings.

While expressing “bold ambitions,” “African youth are also pragmatists,” it adds.

That said, young Africans “are acutely conscious of significant roadblocks hindering progress in their countries.”

“There is a sense among a significant proportion that diplomacy is fragile, with corruption cited as the most pertinent concern. It is strongly regarded that corruption is rife within political and civil institutions including government, business, and the police.

"It is therefore no surprise that when asked to pick a key priority for decision-makers, African youth unequivocally state that governments must address, and adequately sanction, corruption.”

Levels of satisfaction with government efforts to address corruption remain consistently low across the continent.

A protester is arrested by police during Nane nane anti-government protests along Kimathi Street in Nairobi, Kenya on August 8, 2024. FILE | NMG

“There is a sense that youth are at an inflection point, calling on their government to address key issues and right the long-term trajectory of their country or, failing this, using their own agency to improve their current and future prospects,” says the survey, reflecting youth-led “rebellions” seen recently in countries such as Kenya.

“Despite strong belief that it is (a) government responsibility to improve conditions for African populations, only half of eligible youth across Africa have registered to vote – a proportion which has remained consistent over time.

"This may be because a growing segment of young Africans feel that non-democratic systems could be preferable for the region, and that African countries should design their own democratic structures,” conclude the researchers.

“In many African countries, young people fear political instability, and those living in Kenya, Nigeria, and Ethiopia are most likely to feel the negative impact of terrorism, insurgency and armed conflict.

“Concerningly, there is a growing trend across the continent of young people being approached for recruitment by terror groups, and an increase in African youth reporting acquaintance with someone supporting terrorism in their local context.

"Despite this significant increase, the majority of African youth are still confident in their (own) government’s capabilities to deal with terrorism and insurgency.”

These issues create the “risk that young people living across Africa may look elsewhere for opportunities to prosper”.

“A significant and increasing proportion of African youth currently say they are planning to emigrate within the next five years. Africa may find itself losing out on young ambition, particularly to the allure of North America and Europe, where prospects are deemed by youth to be more appealing.”

As a positive counterpoint to this trend, “African youth who intend to move overseas to pursue opportunities see this as a temporary measure, (although) a growing proportion feel that a move abroad could become a permanent relocation.”

Protesters during the Anti-finance bill demonstrations along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi on June 20, 2024. File | Nation Media Group

The survey also found that African youth are not only concerned for their own prospects; there is also growing concern for the interests of minority groups in their countries.

“For instance, three-quarters of young people are now worried about gender-based violence, and the lack of protection for women’s rights.”

Attitudes towards people from the LGBTQ+ community are less straightforward, “with a smaller proportion expressing concern for this cohort”.

“Additionally, the majority of African youth agree that their country has a moral obligation to accept refugees. This is despite expressing high levels of concern for immigration and asylum across Africa.”

To ‘level the playing field’ in the global arena, “African youth are looking to their politicians to do more to enhance their country’s global influence.”

“Young people across Africa hold the belief that their leaders have a voice to drive change on the global stage, and they want to see their governments taking more direct engagements on global issues.”

Despite a maintained interest in spotlighting Africa on the global stage, the majority of African youth remain sceptical of outside influence, out of fear of exploitation of their countries’ natural resources.

“Youth continue to identify China and the United States as the two most influential foreign powers in the region, (even though) their perceived influence has trended down over time.

“Regardless of the perceived downward trajectory of influence, positivity towards (foreign) influence has remained high with around three-quarters agreeing that the impact of most foreign actors in their country has been ‘very positive’ or ‘somewhat positive’,” says the survey.