Consider Gen Z: Young, national, and progressive

Last week’s column discussed how our language and culture have failed to adapt to a democratic society. This language and culture of servitude was shaped by centuries of authoritarian rule from pre-colonial, through colonial to post-colonial epochs.

However, the language and behaviour of the rebelling Gen Z are more in tune with values and aspirations expressed in the 2010 constitution. In other words, there is a language and cultural disconnect between older generations and the Gen Z.

This inter-generational cultural, language, and ideological divide is captured in many moments in the recent turbulent history of Kenya.

In May, older politicians from the Gikuyu, Embu, Meru communities organised a conference dubbed “Limuru 3”.

The meeting viewed problems affecting the country through a tribal prism. Speakers at the conference argued from the point of view that the Ruto-Gachagua policies were aimed at disadvantaging the Gema communities.

It was as if other communities, including the Kalenjin, were not victims of the failing policies of the regime. Instead of mobilising for national political action on the basis of ideas and commonality of grievances across all Kenyan communities, the conference mobilised Gema communities in pursuit of the interests of a small section of Kenya’s population.

In contrast, the Gen Z movement mobilises for political action on the basis of ideas and values in the constitution. They call for the fundamental reform of a corrupt and deeply flawed state.

Unlike the governor of Nyeri who was demanding eight Cabinet slots for one ethnic group, Gen Z demands progressive and untainted people to run the ministries, regardless of tribe. The governor’s mindset is informed by tribal nationalism. The Gen-Z outlook is national and progressive.

When I listen to Gen Z on TV talk shows, I am amazed at their eloquence, passion and clarity as they diagnose the ills bedeviling us and the solutions. By contrast, the old guard, who the media love to invite to their stations, make laboured monologues, repeating vague platitudes about preserving peace and giving dialogue a chance.

For example, a grouping of retired politicians, led by former speakers of the national assembly, recently offered to facilitate dialogue, but failed to talk about the fundamental cause of the protests – a corrupt and incompetent government. They affected concern and patriotism, yet the mess that is Kenya started when they held influential leadership positions.

Worlds apart

Gen Z demands efficient services from the government. The older generation pleads to the president to grant them this or that favour.

Gen Z wants to see integrity and proven ability in appointees to the cabinet. The older generation obsequiously begs the president to appoint someone from their community. Gen Z wants immediate fundamental reforms of the broken system.

The older generation is content with piecemeal reforms. Gen Z is confident and fearless when speaking truth to power. The older generation is fearful and self-effacing when addressing those in power. Finally, the older generation call Kenya a “great country”.

Gen Z talks of a potentially great country crippled by theft and mismanagement.

