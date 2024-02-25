Kenyans among 25 killed in Arusha-Namanga road crash

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

The death toll from a road accident involving four vehicles in the Kibaoni (Ngaramtoni) area along the Arusha-Namanga highway has risen to 25, with 21 others injured.

The accident occurred on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and involved a lorry and three other vehicles.

Speaking at the Mount Meru Referral Hospital on Saturday night, the Commissioner of Police for Operations and Training, Awadhi Juma Haji, said that 11 of the dead were women, including a young girl and seven foreign nationals.

The accident involved a lorry with registration number KAC 943 H, a Mack truck with trailer number ZF 6778, belonging to KAY Construction Company of Nairobi, Kenya.

"The number of injured is 21, of whom 14 are men and seven are women," he said.

The other vehicles involved in the accident were a Nissan Caravan (T 623 CQF), a Mercedes Benz Saloon (T 879 DBY), and a Toyota Coaster (T 673 DEW) belonging to the New Vision English Medium School.

Regarding the cause of the accident, he said that preliminary investigations showed that the lorry's brake system failed, causing it to hit the other vehicles in front of it.

He said that the police are still searching for the driver of the lorry, who is alleged to have fled after the accident.

Earlier, the Arusha Regional Police Commander, Justine Masejo, had put the number of dead at 15, including three foreign nationals.