Gabon votes: Junta leader Nguema seeks electoral stamp of legitimacy

Gabonese go to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president, the first since the August 2023 coup that deposed Ali Bongo Ondimba and ended more than half a century of rule by his clan.

The Bongo family ruled the central African country from 1967 with Omar Bongo Ondimba as president until his death in 2009, when his son Ali succeeded him.

The election is intended to kill two birds with one stone: get Gabon off the bad books of the African Union as a junta-run country, and gain the domestic legitimacy needed to cement the military rulers’ power grab.

The coup leader, General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, is seen as the overwhelming favourite, in a vote that fulfils the military-led government’s promise to return power to democratic rule.

Ali Bongo’s re-election for a third term in 2023 sparked protests in the country, which borders Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and the Republic of Congo.

The military, under the then Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), quickly took over, denouncing the elections as a charade with “manipulated results.”

Soldiers under the CTRI then installed Nguema as president of the transitional government and dissolved all the republican institutions of the country.

Ali Bongo has since remained under house arrest in the country’s seaside capital Libreville, while his wife, French-born Sylvia Bongo, and son, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, are in prison.

Seeking legitimacy

Nguema, who initially promised to return power to civilian rule at the end of a two-year military transition, has dominated the country’s political scene since the August 30 putsch.

A victory in the elections could help him adjust to civilian leadership. He had previously appeared on foreign visits in military fatigues with a pistol strapped to his hip.

A new electoral code, that set the modalities for Saturday’s vote adopted by the country’s interim parliament in January, barred members of the transitional administration from contesting, but allowed Nguema to run. In fact, he announced his candidacy six months earlier than the transitional arrangements allowed.

The new law also changed the presidential term from seven to five years, renewable once, and replaced the post of prime minister with that of vice president.

Elections were initially scheduled for August 2025, but were brought forward in what was seen as a ploy to prevent the opposition from uniting behind a common candidate to challenge the incumbent.

But supporters of the junta leader say Nguema is conveying a message of goodwill – that he does not intend to cling to power unconstitutionally.

The former commander of the elite Republican Guard faces seven other candidates in the eight-candidate presidential race, including former prime minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze. He is seen as his main challenger.

The other candidates are Thierry Yvon Michel Ngoma, Axel Stophène Ibinga Ibinga, Alain Simplice Boungoueres, Zenaba Gninga Changing, Stéphane Germain Iloko and Joseph Lapensée Essigone.

Nguema, who ditched his military uniform for a politician’s suit last month, is running not under a political party but his newly created “The Builders Movement”—a platform he says is open to political parties, trade unions and youth groups.

Endorsed by the Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG), the junta leader has appeared at rallies dancing to hip-hop, singing soul and dressed to impress the youth. He also has the backing of opposition leader and former chairman of the African Union, Jean Ping. The military leader, who is seeking a transition to a civilian president, has promised to rebuild the oil and mineral-rich country of 2.5 million, which he says has been in ruins.

He has been on a charm offensive, despite struggling with military and civilian protocols since taking over the country in a “liberation coup” that was apparently welcomed by the Gabonese people.

Gabon's junta leader and presidential candidate Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema salutes during his final campaign rally in Libreville on April 10, 2025.

As well as the power of incumbency, Nguema’s popularity as the architect of the end of the Bongo dynasty in the country gives him the advantage of a stranglehold on institutions such as the Senate, National Assembly, Constitutional Court and the newly created National Organisation for the Coordination of Elections and Referendum (CNOCER), which analysts say are stacked with his loyalists.

French ties

In sharp contrast to the anti-Western powers adopted by junta leaders in West Africa, including Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, Nguema has maintained warm ties with the West, including with former colonial master France – an ally of the ousted Bongo regime.

During an official visit to Paris last year, Nguema told the French business community that his vision of a new Gabon was one that aspires to revitalise its partnership and forge new links with French authorities.

“Gabon now offers investment security, thanks to the efforts made to protect foreign investment and fight corruption,” he told an economic forum attended by more than 600 investors from both countries in Paris in May last year, where he sought funds to finance the national transition development plan and steer his political ambitions.

According to the French Ministry of European and Foreign Affairs, some 110 French companies are present in Gabon, providing 14,000 jobs and generating an estimated €3.23 billion ($3.68 billion).

In 2022, Gabon was the top buyer of French exports within the six-member Central African Economic and Monetary Community (Cemac), which also includes Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Republic of the Congo and Equatorial Guinea.

Polling stations

Equipped with the necessary high-tech materials, polling stations across Gabon will open at 8am (0700 GMT) and close at 6pm (1700 GMT) under the watchful eyes of national and international observers, including those from the Commonwealth. The former French colony joined the gentlemen’s club in 2022, becoming its 55th member.

Led by former Seychelles President Danny Faure, the Commonwealth observer group has been meeting with various stakeholders since arriving in the country on April 5 to assess the electoral environment and preparedness for the vote.

Drawing on its previous experience as an election observer in the country, the Gabonese Red Cross plans to mobilise a team of 200 volunteers across the entire country, in addition to its staff.