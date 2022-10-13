Tanzanian singer Zuchu nominated for 2022 MTV Awards

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

Tanzanian songbird Zuhura Othman Soud, famously known as Zuchu, has been nominated for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA 2022).

This is the first time Zuchu has been nominated for the prestigious MTV Awards.

The “Sukari” singer is the only East African artiste nominated for the 2022 MTV EMA awards.

Zuchu will be competing for the Best African Act award against Nigerians Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Tems, as well as Musa Keys of South Africa and Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif.

The nominations were announced on MTV Europe's official website on Wednesday and voting has been opened for fans to select their winners.

An official statement on the website says that the MTV EMA 2022 will take place on November 13, 2022, in the German city of Düsseldorf, at the multi-functional indoor arena PSD Bank Dome. It is set to be broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries.

This will be the sixth time Germany has hosted the event.