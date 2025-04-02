US recognises South Sudan activist Zabib

Zabib Musa Loro Bakhit, a South Sudanese human rights and gender activist.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Garang Malak

Nation Media Group

South Sudanese activist Zabib Musa Loro Bakhit has been named among eight recipients of the 2025 International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award by the US Department of State. 

The women have been recognised for their leadership, resilience, and commitment to human rights.

The other awardees are Henriette Da of Burkina Faso, Amit Soussana of Israel, Major Velena Iga of Papua New Guinea, Angelique Songco of the Philippines, Georgiana Pascu of Romania, Namini Wijedasa of Sri Lanka, and Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj of Yemen.

Established in 2007, the IWOC Award honours women who have demonstrated extraordinary courage, strength and leadership—often at great personal risk and sacrifice. 

Zabib is a human rights and gender activist advocating gender equality, sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), transitional justice, policy advocacy, mentorship and development operations management.

She works in fragile post-conflict settings, providing strategic guidance, conducting research, and overseeing community engagement projects. Throughout her career, she has held several leadership and representative roles at both national and regional levels.

She is the former Chairperson of the Network of Aids Service Organisations in South Sudan and the East African National Network of Health Service Organisations. She is the founder and executive director of Women for Justice and Equality.


