Sport survives Sudan turmoil, bringing hope to ordinary folk

Sudan’s athletics legend Abubakar Kaki was this week joking about how the internet had killed him several times while dismissing the latest rumour of his death.

The rumour annoyed Muaz Abbas, secretary-general of the Sudan Athletics Federation, explaining how Kaki, a former 800m runner, had moved out of the country to coach in a club in Abu Dhabi.

Yet the dismissal of rumours also had something to say about the resilience of Sudanese athletes and sport in general. Since the war started on April 15, 2023, pitting former collaborators, Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), some 33,000 people have been killed and 12 million others displaced.

Al-Muaz told The EastAfrican that many Sudanese athletes have been displaced and settled outside the country, some moving to Egypt and others to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He admitted that the unstable security situation in the country has made it difficult to resume sports activities in most regions with some athletes in Sudan facing major challenges in accessing training and competitions, impacting the development of sports.

Yet the Sudanese themselves have proven to ride out the challenge. Despite the war and destruction and displacement, the Sudanese national football team qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The national team of locally assembled players qualified for the 2026 African Nations Championship (Chan) to be staged in Kenya later in August this year.

Additionally, the Sudanese national team is competing in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers to be held in the USA and Canada, reflecting the significant challenge faced by players who continue to represent the country despite the difficult circumstances.

The narrative of achievements is such that the background has been so bleak. After sports activities, including national leagues were suspended, some 40 Sudanese players moved to the Libyan league at various levels.

The Libyan Football Association took advantage of the new decision allowing clubs to sign Sudanese players as locals, providing these players an opportunity to remain active in sports.

Amidst the war, Sudanese sports received support from some international organisations that assisted in resuming sports activities in safe areas and funded certain training programmes. This support played a significant role in keeping sports alive in many regions, especially those hosting displaced persons.

Sudanese youth have kept busy by organising small sports events in refugee camps and safe areas to maintain their physical fitness. But those camps have occasionally been bombed too. One such atrocity was this week at Zamzam camp in Darfur, the incident that forced Kaki to deny his death.

Sudan war monitor Avaaz accused the RSF of “genocidal” intent for shelling the camp situated in North Darfur whose attack killed all staff at the remaining functioning hospital there as well as Ahmed Mohamed Saleh Saydina, the manager of Hope Oasis, a safe space for children in the camp operated by the Sudanese American Physicians Association (Sapa).

“The RSF is continuing its genocide in Darfur. The RSF is systematically hunting local humanitarian responders and medics who provided a lifeline for the population of Zamzam.

“These massacres in the El Fasher area may demonstrate genocidal intent when paired with the emerging footage of RSF soldiers using racial slurs and slaying pregnant women in the streets,” said Shayna Lewis, the Sudan Specialist at Paema, an anti-violence campaign organisation known as Preventing and Ending Mass Atrocities.

After the war ends, Sudanese sports will face significant challenges in rebuilding infrastructure, especially after the destruction of sports facilities.

However, sports remains a means of unity and global representation for Sudan, and efforts must be made to restore the role that sports played in bringing people together and developing talents.

The Sudanese Athletics Federation said Sudan’s sports facilities have suffered extensive damage, with the Sudan Sports City, once a long-awaited dream for enhancing the country’s sports infrastructure, turning into military sites.

The sports city, inaugurated in 1995 on a vast area, became a target for bombing and destruction, undermining Sudanese hopes of transforming it into the largest football institution in Africa.

Major sports clubs’ headquarters, such as Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh, have also been looted and destroyed, including stadiums, terraces, and the trophies and gold medals won by Sudanese clubs in continental championships.

In their good times, these two clubs were frequent guests at the CAF competitions. Al-Hilal Club, nonetheless, continued its brilliance in the CAF Champions League, reaching the quarter-finals.

The effects of war in Sudan have touched all aspects of life, including sports. The ongoing conflict has led to the suspension of sports activities in the country for over a year and a half, in addition to the destruction of sports infrastructure that was already struggling before the outbreak of the war.

The war has claimed numerous victims among athletes. Sudan lost distinguished players such as Ahmed Abdel-Salam, a youth team player for Al-Merrikh Sporting Club, who died from an injury caused by a shelling.

Hassan Barkia, an Olympic team player, met the same fate. Media officer at the Sudan Football Association and former vice-president of Al-Merreikh Club in El-Fasher, Amir Ahmed Hasab Al-Rasoul, was also killed by a gunshot in front of his home.

In the early months of the war, the country also mourned prominent sports figures, including Hamid Brima, the legendary goalkeeper for Al-Merreikh Club, who was one of the most decorated players, and Fawzi Al-Muradi, the former captain of Al-Hilal Club, who passed away after the tragic loss of his daughter during the clashes between the warring factions.

As the war turns two, however, relief organisations have warned that Sudan’s future generation of potential athletes may be in danger because of lack of sufficient nutrition as well as violence meted on women and children overall.

“With the health system in collapse, pregnant women, new mothers, and the sick have little to no access to medical care. Violence against women and girls is rising unchecked, and survivors are often left without support,” according to Abdirahman Ali, CARE Sudan country director.