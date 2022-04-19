Sauti Sol’s Chimano talks creativity and 'Friday Feeling'

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Kenyan singer-songwriter and Sauti Sol member Chimano’s Friday Feeling, is the latest track from his first solo EP "Heavy is the Crown."

Speaking on Apple Music 1, he talked of his 1980s pop inspirations and renewed appreciation for his own creativity and embracing new sonic directions.

“So it’s 2022. Everyone was at home and there was a lot of introspection. Each one of us in Sauti Sol has ended up doing their own individual projects.

But for me, this was just a chance to actually record and see what I can do for myself by myself; to see what kind of artist I can be by myself, because I have always been in a group dynamic, so you know in this moment I was like, ‘Wait, what can I do with myself?’

"Other people picked up an academic course; I just picked solo artistry. There’s just another version of me that I really wanted to be seen and to be heard, that I’ve been waiting for it to come out, and here we go," said Chimano.

He goes on to explain the influences in his life.

Advertisement

“I was born as the 80s were ending, but when I think of that period, it played a certain part in my life and I cannot really explain it. It was an era of rock stars and openness. This was just right after disco, and the 80s was neon, parties... it was wonderful. It was an era that felt like people were discovering something new."

"That played a big role in my life, just as well as the early 90s era of Rhythm and Blues. It played a part in my life and stayed with me because it’s very nostalgic to me, and just feels good. Even how I write my songs, or the songs written for me penetrate my soul to the core."

Chimano says the EP has made him believe in himself. He says he finds it surreal because he’s listening to himself on a song from beginning to end, and it became a whole project.

He says he is happy that he overcame his fear and went ahead with the project that he feels made him a better artist for Sauti Sol. “Even among the four of us, now we understand and we were, Oh ok, I didn’t know you could do this… Oh damn Savara that’s amazing".