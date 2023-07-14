Kenya ranked top by British holidaymakers

By PAULINE KAIRU More by this Author

Renowned for its captivating safaris, Kenya has regained its position as one of the most coveted African destinations for British citizens.

Despite experiencing fluctuations in popularity over the past decade, the country has once again secured a spot among favourite nations in a survey conducted by The Telegraph.

The impact of terror attacks in Nairobi between 2013 and 2019 cannot be overlooked when considering the shifts in voting.

In 2014, Kenya dropped from ninth place to 22 position, and from position 10 in 2018 to 22 in 2019.

However, in 2023, Kenya resurfaced on the radar with renewed admiration.

Read: S&P sees slow 2023 growth in key African economies

Advertisement

And why shouldn't it? The Maasai Mara continues to captivate visitors with its abundant wildlife and warm hospitality, securing a position as one of the world's finest destinations for those seeking an immersive wildlife-focused holiday — especially during the awe-inspiring Great Migration season.

Additionally, Kenya offers high-quality beach resorts along its Indian Ocean coastline while boasting direct flights from London.

The Telegraph Travel Awards titled Revealed: The World's Most Beloved Country provide valuable insights into the UK’s travel preferences.

Every year, The Telegraph readers cast their votes for their preferred corner of the globe — a testament that provides invaluable insight into where the UK chooses to explore as a nation and what appeals most to the nation.

These results encompass an extensive range of categories within The Telegraph Travel Awards — encompassing everything from airlines and cruise operators to hotel groups and ski companies.

Readers of The Telegraph, participation helps paint a clear picture of travel preferences and the experiences they cherish.