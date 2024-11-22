Jinja comes alive with Nyege Nyege extravaganza

The Nyege Nyege Festival held at the Source of the Nile in Jinja last week lived up to its billing.

Thousands of revellers from across the world converged on eastern Uganda for four days of fun.

The Kingdom Molongi band opened the show on the Uganda Waragi Main Stage with tracks from their 2022 album, 'Molongi'. The band wowed the crowd with their hits, 'Nzambe Bolingo', 'Hosanna', 'Boyalo Tala', 'Tokumisa', 'Vocal', 'Emmanuel', 'Esengo eleki', 'Maloba ya Motema', and 'Obongi'.

The band formed in 2020 is made of 25 refugees from the DRC. “We play gospel music because our parents taught us to serve Jesus Christ,” Bleesing Qubuya, a band member, told The EastAfrican.

Fresh from their tour of Japan, the Nakibembe Ebaire Group from Iganga District in eastern Uganda mesmerised revelers with their traditional xylophone, called the 'embaire'.

The Nakibembe troupe played their hit songs, 'Nzira ente', 'Baligabana', 'Omwoyo Guligudunda', 'Katonda Neyatonda', 'Nkwata Mpola,' and 'Amba.'

Formed 42 years ago, the troupe is made up of 36 members. “We play traditional music from Busoga Kingdom,” said the troupe leader, Rashid Ngobi.

“The young generation should play traditional music because it's part of our cultural heritage. We can’t continue imitating foreigners, because they play their own music,” he added.

Civil war

Sudanese bands that performed included Altyeib Seeda, Suda Culture, Mostafa Bakri, Sudan Freedom Vibes, Mahdiya, Mazin Peter, and Alaa Dishouni.

The Altyeib Seeda band played traditional songs from the Darfur region, which included 'Omkzam,' 'Alnasazona', 'Doja', 'Altgarf', and 'Darfur'.

“I am a refugee in Uganda because there is a civil war in my country. We are refugees from different parts of Sudan. I would wish to return home when peace finally prevails,” Seeda says. Ainomugisha Alimansi Wanzu aka Spyda MC, with his Free Soul Band from Uganda, performed his songs 'Basonyiwe', 'Nddala', 'Ghetto People', 'Birooto', 'Mabango', 'Gwakke', and 'Abantu Mukisa'.

Secure environment

Kenneth Mugabi from Uganda played 'Naki', 'Nkwegomba', and 'Sanyu'. Among the other local artistes were Zex Bilangilangi, Pia Pounds - Elijah Kitaka, and Recho Ray. Foreign artistes were Oliva (Colombia), Major AJ (Nigeria), Gezan (Japan), and Cali P (Jamaica), among others.

“This is my first time here. It is a very interesting display of traditions, a place where culture meets art in a form that everybody can enjoy. It is not only enjoyable but also a secure environment which you can only say about every festival,” said 19-year-old Sobin Kohler, a Swiss living in Uganda.

Spyda MC performing with his Free Soul Band at the Nyege Nyege Festival 2024. Photo credit: Pool

Festival co-founder and organiser, Derick Debru, observed: “There were great exhibitions, and fashion displays. The Sudanese Pavilion did well. We have witnessed the return of revelers. It was a huge turnout. There was a great line-up of artistes. So, overall, a great initiative.”

“Every year we try to find a theme that is not too contrived, something to just tease you a little bit. This year, it was Afrogalactic Carnival. This is what is the exciting thing about this edition. We had artistes from over 30 African countries.”

Military operation

The Ugandan tattoo artist, David Kizza Kana aka Rasta Kana, wasn't happy with security check-points that were manned by the military. “I am okay with security checks manned by police because they are civil and friendly. The altitude of the military is killing Nyege Nyege. This is known as a place where you are free to express yourself but now it is a place full of tension, fear, and you have to be alert all the time.”

“The 2015 to 2019 editions were the best because you freely interacted with people. The activities are good because they attract more talent. This festival has been about free expression, but from 2022, it's all been about security. No freedom. The people can’t express themselves with security officers wielding guns all over the place,” Rasta Kana added.

Debru, however, defended the high security. “The same people will tell you that they were unhappy with the security checks last year. So, with security, you lose more on the comfort. But at the end of the day, everybody feels safe. And we have had issues here in Uganda, where concerts became unsafe.