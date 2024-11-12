Signal clear for Nyege Nyege festival

The organisers of the Nyege Nyege music and arts festival have announced the line-up of the artistes who will perform at the 9th edition set for November 14-17, 2024.

The event is due at the Source of the Nile in Jinja District in eastern Uganda and will be held under the theme ‘Afro galactic Carnival.’ Organisers say it will combine future-forward music with ancestral traditions, highlighting Uganda’s natural beauty and rich tapestry of cultures.

The festival will also showcase, again, the diversity of Ugandan traditional music with traditional acts coming from all over the country.

The organisers have added a citywide daytime programme and two new stages dedicated to new African music.

The Nyege Nyege organisers said in a statement: “Nine years later and we still believe in the power of community to amplify underground music – this year turning the tables on Jinja town to host a wide variety of activities, including boat parties and bird watching expeditions. This edition will be psychedelic.”

One of the highlights will be the return of the Dark Star Stage, which will showcase some of Africa’s most experimental artistes such as DIY synth builder Afrorack (UG), Nkisi (DRC), Yao Bobby (Togo), PO (Ghana), Cheb Runner (Morocco), and many more. The reggae stage is also making a comeback, with special guest Cali P from Jamaica.

This year, the festival will team up with several cultural festivals in Uganda to curate a splendid Spirit of Uganda stage, highlighting the country's rich cultural diversity while amplifying initiatives that strive for cultural preservation and development.