How to support a loved one experiencing memory loss

September marked World Alzheimer’s Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and educating the public about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. These conditions, which affect millions worldwide, gradually rob individuals of their memories, cognitive abilities, and, eventually, their independence. With such profound impacts, awareness and understanding are critical. This year, the ChemiChemi Players, led by Executive Producer Julisa Rowe, and acclaimed film and theatre storyteller Mugambi Nthiga, turned to the performing arts as a powerful medium to share the realities of living with Alzheimer’s.

On the final weekend of September, the duo presented the play In Other Words, a touching exploration of Alzheimer's disease. Both have personal experiences with parents affected by the condition, which inspired them to collaborate on the project. “Our play is a tribute to our parents, who have faced this disease with so much strength,” Julisa said in an earlier interview.

In Other Words is a two-hander play, a theatrical production performed by only two actors. This format creates an intimate atmosphere, requiring the actors to hold the audience’s attention with their performances alone, without the usual support of a large cast or frequent scene changes. In this case, the play stars Julisa as Jane and the iconic Ian Mbugua as Arthur. Mr Nthiga is the director. Over the course of 70 minutes, the play tells the poignant love story of Arthur and Jane, tracing their life together from joyous moments to the devastating progression of Arthur’s Alzheimer’s.

The narrative structure of the play is divided into three distinct storytelling phases, as explained by Mr Nthiga. “The first bit is the narrator’s state, where you see the actors telling their life story directly to the audience. The second phase is the flashback state, where we watch significant moments in the couple’s life unfold. Finally, the third is the dementia state, where we get a glimpse into the mind of the person suffering from Alzheimer’s, seeing how confusing and disorienting the experience can be.”

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia, a general term for memory loss and cognitive decline severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60-80 per cent of cases globally. It’s a progressive disease, meaning symptoms worsen over time, starting with mild memory lapses and eventually leading to significant cognitive impairment. Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s, but treatments and lifestyle changes can help manage symptoms.

In the play, Arthur’s Alzheimer’s gradually reveals itself in subtle yet heartbreaking ways like forgetting simple errands when sent to the store and eventually leads to more profound moments of confusion. Jane, as his caregiver, faces her own challenges, which are vividly depicted throughout the performance.

The play opens with Jane lying on Arthur’s lap, exhausted after struggling to get him ready for the day. Such moments highlight the emotional and physical toll that caregiving can take on loved ones, a reality familiar to many families dealing with Alzheimer’s.

At one point, Jane breaks down, admitting to the doctor that caring for Arthur has become overwhelming. This powerful moment shines a light on the often unseen emotional burden borne by caregivers, who face the painful reality of watching someone they love lose their grip on memory and identity. In another scene, Arthur himself is aware of his cognitive decline, which makes his journey all the more heartbreaking.

Cultural elements

In Other Words is written by English playwright Matthew Seager, but Julisa and her team worked to localise the play. “I did extensive research to find a play that would resonate here,” she shares. “We shortlisted a few and had a read-through until we settled on In Other Words. Then, we went through the licensing process to get the rights to adapt it.” Localisation also meant incorporating cultural elements familiar to Kenyan audiences. “Playwrights are often flexible with localising plays to fit the community where it's being staged,” Mr Nthiga observes.

“We decided to use Kenyan music to help the audience connect more deeply with the characters.” Music plays a key role in setting the emotional tone of the production. Fly Me to the Moon, a classic song, serves as the theme song for Arthur and Jane’s relationship and plays during significant moments in the play.

Mbugua, well-known for his vocal talents and the former Tusker Project Fame judge, recorded a version of the song specifically for the production, and his voice is heard at various emotional peaks throughout the performance. But the play’s localisation went beyond that. “We chose Kenyan music to give the play a more relatable feel,” says Mr Nthiga. “For instance, we used the song Malaika. We also included some traditional Christmas carols. Each song was carefully selected to match the mood and reinforce the story’s themes.”

Directing the play posed a unique experience for Mr Nthiga. “This was my first time working on a two-hander,” he reflects. “There were no entries or exits to break the scenes, just two people on stage the entire time. And it was my first time directing Mbugua, which was exciting and nerve-wracking. Years ago, he gave me my first professional acting role, so it felt like a full-circle moment.”

In Other Words offers a moving portrayal of life with Alzheimer’s, showing not only the emotional toll the disease takes on those suffering from it but also on the people who care for them. For Julisa and Mr Nthiga, the play is a deeply personal project that aims to raise awareness and spark conversations about Alzheimer’s and dementia.