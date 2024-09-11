Pure pain of period shaming – on film

By CAROLINE WANJUGU More by this Author

On September 7, at Prestige Cinema, Nairobi, movie enthusiasts attended the premiere of Impure, a film directed by Rico Herre.

Set in Kinango, Kwale County, the film offers a thought-provoking peek into the life of June, a 12-year-old girl whose world is shaken by an experience that millions of girls worldwide go through -- menstruation.

June, portrayed by Eunice Ruwa, represents the voice of many girls who face period shaming. Growing up in a typical African household, conversations about reproductive health were left for the classroom.

As fate would have it, June is the first girl in her class to get her period. The moment occurs in the most vulnerable of spaces -- in the classroom.

Her classmates laugh, her teacher, Mrs Nyankwe (played by Nura Mwangi), scolds her, calling her "dirty" and sends her out. What follows is confusion, shame, and isolation for June.

At home, June is too scared to confide in her mother, as she believes she has contracted an infectious disease. She eventually runs away from home, fearing that she is dirty and very sick.

Advertisement

The search for June begins after her mother, Mrs Mbugua (Catherine Nduku) discovers her bloodstained school dress hidden among the laundry.

The audience watches 'Impure', a feature film about 'period shaming' at the Prestige Cinema on Ngong Road on September 7, 2024. Wilfred Nyangaresi| Nation Media Group

The story reaches a dramatic climax at the lagoon, where June contemplates ending her life. Her mother arrives just in time and reassures her that menstruation is a natural part of womanhood, bringing a moment of healing for both of them.

Their emotional embrace in the water signals a turning point for June, who returns to school with newfound confidence.

The film ends on a reflective note as Mrs Nyankwe, filled with guilt, reveals her own struggles with period shaming and encourages the class to ask questions.

What started as a painful experience for June becomes a moment of awakening for many, as the students show curiosity and empathy.

The movie’s closing scene is powerful as the whole cinema erupts with the chant, "End Period Shame!" echoing across the room, a poignant reminder of the importance of this conversation.

Impure is inspired by real life events. It draws inspiration from the tragic story of Jackline Chepng’eno, a 14-year-old girl from Bomet County who, in 2019, took her own life after being humiliated in class for soiling her uniform.

The incident sparked nationwide outcry and a push for policy changes in Kenya, but the emotional scars remain.

Rico Herre’s film seeks to honour her memory while bringing much-needed attention to the issue.

One of the burning questions raised by some in the audience was why the film didn’t follow the real-life tragedy of Jackline Chepng’eno and instead allowed June to survive. Many wondered why the character wasn’t written to meet the same fate.

Rico said the whole intention was to bring some positivity.

Director and producer Rico Herre at the premiere of 'Impure', a feature film about 'period shaming', at the Prestige Cinema on Ngong Road on September 7, 2024. Wilfred Nyangaresi| Nation Media Group

“While it’s important to acknowledge the painful realities, I wanted to show that there’s hope. June’s survival was meant to highlight the possibility of overcoming period shame, with the right support and education,” he said.

His decision to cast first-time actors from Kwale County rather than seasoned professionals also caught the attention of some critics.

When asked about this he said, “Actors are trained to act, but I wanted something more genuine. These first timers brought raw emotion,” he said.

On the choice of Kwale instead of Bomet County, where Jackline’s tragedy unfolded, he explains that “I wanted to keep a respectful distance from the place of tragedy. This story needed to be told without reopening wounds for her family.”