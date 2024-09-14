East Africa on display as Nairobi exhibition marks 60 years

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

The Nairobi Contemporary Art Institute (NCAI) is marking 60 years of displaying works, making it a show of East African talent.

NCAI has often assembled a collection of art that spans six decades from a diverse range of artistic expressions from the region.

Aptly named 60 Years, it features selected works by artists from Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, offering a nuanced exploration of East Africa’s cultural and artistic evolution.

The exhibition that opened on August 8 at NCAI at the Rosslyn Riviera Mall in Nairobi and will run until September 14, 2024.

Charles Mukiibi, The Fight, 1966, oil on canvas. POOL

Featured artists include Afewerk Tekle, Theresa Musoke, Pilkington Ssengendo, and Ancent Soi, alongside contemporary artists like Syowia Kyambi, Richard Kimathi, Peterson Kamwathi, and Chemu Ng’ok.

Advertisement

The exhibition is also highlighting seminal pieces that mark key movements in East African art history and contemporary works that engage with current socio-political themes.

Some works mark key moments in the evolution of particular artists’ practices, and collectively, the selected works contribute towards a narrative of modern and contemporary art that is reflective and forward-thinking.

The collection has been brought together through the generous gifts of our supporters and the ongoing acquisition programme at NCAI.

Read: Ancent Soi: Kenyan arts legend will be celebrated for simplicity

“Ever since our establishment, we have been building up a collection but now this exhibition has been the first time that we are putting it out to the public,” says NCAI, Communications Associate, Kelvis Wanjia.

“It builds up on our mission where we are showcasing works in our collection which is an archive that documents the history and richness of the art culture in the region.

“After Peeping” by Grace Nsimbe. Photo| Bamuturaki Musinguzi.

"This exhibition is basically a chance to share our collection with the public and let people interact with it and share ideas about the collection from their point of view.”

Wanjia said 60 years is about reflecting on the tradition and age of the exhibition: “Some of the works in this exhibition date back to the 1960’s which as of now, count to around 60 years since the works were made.

"This then informs the choice for the title, 60 Years and also serves as evidence of NCAI’s dedication to recording and celebrating East Africa’s rich, vibrant, and diverse artistic history.”

“The art scene within the city, the country, and the region at large has shown tremendous growth in the recent past, thanks to the demystification of the industry to the locals by spaces like NCAI and other contemporary art galleries within,” Wanjia said when asked to describe the current state of the art scene in Kenya.

Established in 2020, NCAI is a non-profit visual art space dedicated to the growth and preservation of contemporary art in East Africa.

“Soul Searching” by Grace Nsimbe. Photo| Bamuturaki Musinguzi.

Through its exhibitions, a multidisciplinary public programme, and permanent collection, and a contemporary art library, NCAI serves as a hub and a resource for the thriving East African art community and an inspiring cultural space for its audiences.