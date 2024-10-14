A party of the biking culture

There’s a unique kind of freedom that comes from straddling a motorcycle; the hum of the engine, the wind rushing past, and the unmistakable thrill of the open road.

At this year’s Concours d’Elegance, a prestigious event where bike and car enthusiasts showcase their prized collections, three bikers stood out not just for their machines, but for their deep-rooted passion for riding. They shared their personal journeys, stories of restoration, commitment, and love for their bikes. For them, biking is more than just a hobby — it’s a way of life.

Meet Moosa Khan, the Royal Enfield collector. At 36, Moosa Khan, a car dealer from Mombasa, is no stranger to the Concours d’Elegance. He has been attending the event for the past 15 years, and this year, he made his debut as a participant with his Royal Enfield Bullet Classic. He secured third place in class 16 for motorcycles up to 650cc. His bike was originally manufactured for the Indian Army. With its ammo cases and gun mounts, this bike once roamed military grounds before being transformed into a sleek, roadworthy masterpiece.

Moosa Khan with his 2015 Royal Enfield Bullet Classic motorcycle during the 52nd edition of the Concours d’Elegance motor show held on September 29, 2024 at the Nairobi Racecourse. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

"I have loved Royal Enfields for as long as I can remember," says Mr Khan with pride. He recalls how difficult it was to acquire his first bike; sourcing it from India and going through the rigorous process of converting it for civilian use. “These bikes were used byb the army. It had a lot of metal plates, holders of carrying guns and ammunition. It had a mouth for a gun instead of the glass that is now here to caution passengers from wind. I had to convert it, put in a new colour then have it approved by the Indian authorities for export. I also had to get permission to allow it to come into the country,” says Mr Khan.

Now, he owns four of them, each meticulously maintained in a room specially ventilated to protect against Mombasa's salty air. "Once a week, I polish, clean, and take them out for a ride atleast thrice a week. It’s an old bike; you can’t let it sit idle too long. I do all the maintenance myself." For Mr Khan, these bikes are prized possessions, rare jewels that only grow in value with time. "People often borrow them for weddings, but I’m always hesitant. They mean too much to me to let someone else ride them," he says with a grin. "The longer these bikes stay, the more valuable they become. They’re head-turners."

If he were to sell his bikes, Mr Khan says that the starting price would be Sh1.5 million. However, he can only sell to a person who is as passionate about Royal Enfields as he is.

The Goldwing collector

For Dr Kevin Rombosia, the love for motorcycles is a lifelong affair that began in childhood when he used to sneak out his mother’s motorcycle, much to her anger. Today, he owns six bikes, with a particular affection for the Honda Goldwing series, including his prized 1988 Honda Goldwing 1500 Special Edition, which he acquired in 2017.

Dr Kevin Rombosia with his 1988 Honda Goldwing Special Edition during the 52nd edition of the Concours d’Elegance motor show held on September 29, 2024 at the Nairobi Racecourse. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

"Collecting bikes is an addiction," Dr Rombosia admits, adding, "I love it. The Goldwing, in particular, defines what motorcycling should be; a community, a shared passion. When I ride, people are happy, and that’s what matters."

His journey hasn’t been without challenges, though. He bought two Goldwings that weren’t running, and the process of restoring them required both time and money. But he doesn’t mind; he’s mastered the art of maintaining the bikes himself, and when expertise is needed, he’s quick to call in help. "If I wasn’t collecting bikes, I’d be a millionaire," jokes the 37-year-old doctor, but it’s clear that for him, the joy of restoring these bikes far outweighs the cost. He’s turned his passion into a business model, helping others revive their motorcycles. It’s a labour of love, one that keeps him connected to his machines while also offering an opportunity to share his expertise with others.

Riding with a purpose

Dr Stephen Asiimwe from Uganda says that his biking journey began out of necessity four years ago but it has evolved into something much more profound. “Initially, I just wanted to be able to get around. There was a time when I had a car and I ran out of fuel so I realised that I had to downgrade. Bikes are cheaper when it comes to fuel,” the 49-year-old narrates. To attend the Concour’s, Mr Asiimwe rode for 10 days together with the Uganda Bikers Association.

Dr. Stephen Asiimwe of Uganda Bikers Association with his motorcycle during the 52nd edition of the Concours d’Elegance motor show held on September 29, 2024 at the Nairobi Racecourse. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

“We rode from Kampala to Kigali, to Tanzania, then Zanzibar, back to Tanzania, and finally Kenya. Every year we come to the Concours. The trip gives us an opportunity to ride around East Africa to spread a message on road safety and responsible riding. The association also advocates for HIV prevention and cancer awareness.

Mr Asiimwe rides a 700cc Honda that has carried him over 50,000 kilometres, and he services it every 10,000 kilometres. However, there are challenges of riding in Uganda. "We have poor roads and safety gear is expensive and hard to come by," he offers. “Clear road signage will be helpful.”