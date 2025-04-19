UN trade agency advises against tariffs on developing countries

A UN trade agency is cautioning the US against imposing tariffs on developing countries, seeing certain exports from these countries as important to alleviate poverty in the long run.

The UN Trade and Development agency (UNCTAD), which helps countries build trade policies, said developing countries should generally be exempt from reciprocal tariffs, particularly those imposed on green technologies or vital goods.

UNCTAD said in a new report this week that in many cases, reciprocal tariffs risk devastating developing and least developed economies, without significantly reducing US trade deficits or increasing revenue collection.

It warns that increasing tariffs on imported goods may raise some additional revenue but will also likely increase consumer prices globally.

The report, Escalating tariffs: The impact on small and vulnerable economies was released in the aftermath of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs slap on countries worldwide, a majority of which are developing countries. It argues that tariffs were meant to inspire their development and not to retard them.

The report suggested that the poorest and most vulnerable economies be exempt from “reciprocal tariffs.”

“Small and least developed countries represent a marginal share of the US trade deficit. For example, 28 of the affected trading partners each contribute less than 0.1 percent of the total US trade deficit. Yet imposing “reciprocal tariffs” will disproportionately affect their ability to export to the US market,” the UNCTAD report said.

“Some trading partners are very small and/or economically poor with very low purchasing power. As a result, they offer limited or no export market opportunities for the United States. Trade concessions from these partners would mean little to the United States, while potentially reducing their own revenue collection.”

President Trump has since paused reciprocal tariffs to some 70 countries by 90 days but actually imposed a uniform 10 percent across board for the time being. Trump said many of these countries signaled intent to renegotiate tariffs.

Some 11 of the 44 US trading partners are classified by the United Nations as ‘Least Developed Countries’ many of which rely on tariffs for domestic revenue collection.

“Reciprocal tariffs of 10 percent in place since April 5, 2025, may reduce demand for many imported goods as a result of higher prices.

“However, even if after the introduction of tariffs, import levels were to remain unchanged at 2024 levels, the additional tariff revenue collected from poorer and smaller economies would be minimal compared to current customs duty revenues,” the report argues.

In the latest Trump’s tariffs, Kenya, Tanzania, and Burundi were among the countries that suffered most when Trump imposed a baseline of 10 percent tariffs on goods.

They had been enjoying zero tariffs and duty free to the US under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

In applying tariffs across the board rather than in a targeted fashion, Trump’s proposal makes few accommodations for commodities – from coffee and vanilla to various rare earth minerals that America cannot produce at scale within its own borders.

“When you think about some sectors, they have grown based on the needs of the US market, particularly textiles from the Export Processing Zones in Kenya. The EPZs have expanded primarily the way they have because they responded to what the US market wanted from the beginning from the free access to the US market,” said Dr Winnie Rugutt, Program Lead, Africa Center for the Study of the US (ACSUS), Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies (IDIS), University of Nairobi.

“So, if you put those tariffs and taxes, even if you say they look for an alternative market, for some specific items like textiles and apparels, it may not be easy to find another market for EPZs products especially in such a short notice.”

Most trading partners facing reciprocal tariffs would generate minimal additional revenue for the US, even if import volumes remain unchanged.

For 36 of them, the new tariffs would generate less than 1 percent of current US tariff revenues.

Major oil exporters, such as Guyana and Nigeria, would add very little, as oil is exempt from any additional tariffs.

Similarly, reciprocal tariffs on countries that primarily export mineral products, such as Zambia, Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, would generate negligible additional revenue for the US but would further hinder their potential to diversify and add value to their exports.

Also, several trading partners export agricultural commodities not produced in the US and for which there are few substitutes.

Examples include Madagascar’s vanilla and cocoa from Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.

“Increasing tariffs on such goods, while generating some revenue, is likely to result in higher prices for consumers,” the UNCTAD report says.

For instance, in 2024 the United States imported vanilla worth approximately $150 million from Madagascar; cocoa imports from Côte d’Ivoire were close to US$ 800 million, while imports from Ghana were about US$ 200 million.

“The general pattern of tariff escalation— where higher tariffs are applied to processed goods and lower ones to raw materials— discourages the export of value-added products from developing economies, thereby reducing value addition and hindering their industrialisation efforts,” the report said.

The report also faults Trump’s tariffs in a world order governed by Trade rules under the World Trade Organization.

“Countries do not only bind their tariffs under WTO commitments but also through bilateral and preferential trade agreements. When nations enter these agreements, a significant portion of their trade is governed by preferential terms, effectively “locking in” tariff commitments, and limiting their ability to unilaterally raise tariffs,” the report says.

“As a result, the actual “true” tariff water after accounting for preferential trade agreements is often much smaller than it appears, especially in advanced economies as a significant part of trade occurs under preferential trade agreements.”

In this regard, the commitments taken within preferential trade agreements ensure stability and predictability, facilitating international trade and investment while limiting abrupt protectionist measures that could disrupt value chain operations with trading partners.

While Trump’s tariffs are justified under the US Trade laws, these tariffs are expected to have significant repercussions on global and regional value chains.