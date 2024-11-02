Kenya tourism players lament hiked park entry fees

Kenya’s tourism sector players are complaining about the loss of business due to recently introduced policies, among them higher park entry fees, which they say are discouraging visitors.

Hoteliers, tour operators and lodge owners have accused the government of doing little to regain pre-Covid-19 numbers by supporting their recovery, especially for those involved in lodges.

The saving grace now, they argue, is the upcoming festive season that could provide good tidings for beach packages even as the lodges business has gone down since the introduction of high entry fees at Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) managed parks this year.

However, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano defended the charges saying they were reviewed upwards due to the high cost of living and management costs, which she said could be revised once things improve.

“There was an issue of parking fees in our parks and we are consulting further with the industry players to have all of us benefit—the park managers, travel agents, tour operators—and also not to frustrate tourists during these hard times,” said Ms Miano.

“We are in the Coast (region) to help recover lost tourism business over the years. We shall meet different tourism investors in trying to address different challenges they are facing.”

TPS Eastern Africa (Serena) Ltd Regional Marketing Director Maureen Okore said beach packages have recorded good numbers for November-December and early January, as opposed to lodges, which she said was due to increased entry fees.

“Serena beach hotels have received good bookings so far and we hope the numbers will increase until early January. This is contrary to lodges across the country since Kenyans have limited expenditure,” said Ms Okore. “With the package being offered in Tanzania, which has the same ecosystem, many Kenyans are opting to visit the country rather than paying for high rates introduced by KWS.”

In January this year, Kenya increased entry fees for Nairobi, Lake Nakuru and Amboseli parks to $100 from $80. Tsavo National Park is meant to jump to $100 from $52, whereas for Maasai Mara it increased from $200 to $400.