Elon Musk says Starlink now available in Somalia

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system is now available in Somalia, owner Elon Musk says.

Photo credit: Shutterstock
By  Reuters

News agency

Thomson Reuters

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system is now available in Somalia, owner Elon Musk wrote on social media platform X on Sunday, while a Somalia government official confirmed the company has been given a licence to operate in the country.

“We have been in talks with this company (Starlink) for a period of two and half years. We gave them the licence today,” Mustafa Yasiin, director of communication in the telecommunications ministry said in a video posted on state news agency Sonna’s Facebook account on Sunday.

“We hope Starlink will increase the quality of the existing internet in Somalia and will make the internet service reach more remote areas,” he added.

