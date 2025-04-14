Elon Musk says Starlink now available in Somalia

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system is now available in Somalia, owner Elon Musk wrote on social media platform X on Sunday, while a Somalia government official confirmed the company has been given a licence to operate in the country.

Starlink now in Somalia! https://t.co/CL7hmyd8LK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2025

“We have been in talks with this company (Starlink) for a period of two and half years. We gave them the licence today,” Mustafa Yasiin, director of communication in the telecommunications ministry said in a video posted on state news agency Sonna’s Facebook account on Sunday.