EAC@25: Broke bloc trudges on, celebrating trade wins

Border closures, stringent entry requirements, lack of electronic identity cards, expensive work permits continue to gnaw at the gains that EAC has made

As the East African Community (EAC) marks its Silver Jubilee, and despite the milestones it has achieved in regional trade and integration, the old problem of budget underfunding is threatening to mar its record, with member states owing over $76 million in unremitted contributions.

Sources say some of the holdouts are unhappy with the bloc’s accountability record and officials have been having a hard time getting them to loosen their purse strings.

According to official records seen by The EastAfrican, only Kenya had paid in full its requisite dues of $7,007,747 for the financial year 2024/25 by November 8, 2024.

Burundi, South Sudan, Somalia and Tanzania were yet to remit their contributions for the current financial year, while the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which had defaulted for the past two financial years, remitted $1 million.

Uganda has remitted just over half of its obligation ($3.6 million), owing the EAC some $3.4 million, while Rwanda owes $5.2 million.

DRC has reduced its arrears to $20 million, Burundi owes $17 million, South Sudan $15.6 million and Tanzania and Somalia $7 million each.

Tanzania is a surprise straggler, considering that it has a history of paying its dues promptly.

Ayason Mukulia, chairperson of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) Committee on General Purpose (Budget), said it is unusual for Tanzania to delay payment.

He suggested it could have something to do with the Eala Legal Committee report on how some $6 million peace funds, were appropriated by former EAC Secretary-General Peter Mathuki’s administration.

“Some partner states wanted an audit report on the former secretary-general and it looks like it has affected remittances because some of the partners say they cannot remit, until the matter is discussed,” the South Sudanese legislator said.

EAC Secretary-General Veronica Nduva dismissed such fears, insisting that Dodoma had fully paid its dues.

“Tanzania has submitted its contributions 100 percent, so your information is not updated,” she said in response to our inquiries.

“The focus is not so much on partner state contributions but rather what brings us together as eight partner states is free movement of goods, people and services in a seamless manner, while still recognising the unique circumstances of each partner state economically, socially and politically.”

Ms Nduva met with President Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House Dar es Salaam on November 11, but details of the discussions are still scanty.

But the situation in Arusha is dire and the secretariat is hard-put to meet its financial obligations, including payment of salaries for November 2024, and there could be delayed or cancelled sessions of the East African Court of Justice and the Eala.

Four partner states have remitted $13.3 million, just 14 percent of the target $89.5 million in the financial year that commenced on July 1.

Kenya has maintained its impeccable record of paying its full contribution, while Uganda has remitted half and Rwanda about quarter -- $1.7 million.

Each partner state was to remit an annual contribution of $7,007,747 to the EAC budget.

Burundi, South Sudan and the DRC promised to pay their full dues before the end of the year, but Mr Mukulia is not optimistic, attributing his pessimism to the alleged move by Kenyan Eala MPs to block discussions on the report touching Dr Mathuki.

“When the report was brought before the Council, Kenya declined to have it discussed,” the MP said

“They don't want the report to be discussed, because very crucial matters were attached to this, especially the issue of the peace fund, the recruitment process, and mismanagement. The report indicates there was a rot in the Community.”

The EastAfrican understands that the Committee on Legal, Rules and Privileges, chaired by Mashaka Ngole of Tanzania, tabled a report on March 6, but it is yet to be adopted after Kenyan MPs refused to sign it.

Dr Mathuki was earlier this year recalled from the EAC and appointed Kenya’s ambassador to Russia.

Meanwhile, the EAC continues with celebrations of 25 years of integration, amid concerns of hurdles in the Common Market and the Single Customs Territory.

The EAC heads of state will hold their annual summit November 30 in Arusha, to crown the celebrations even as problems such as border closures, stringent entry requirements, lack of electronic identity cards, high cost of travel and calls, expensive work permits continue to gnaw at the gains that the Community has made since 1999.

Free movement of people and goods as envisaged under the EAC Common Market Protocol is yet to be a complete reality, with Uganda’s opposition citing the weekend abduction of four-time presidential contender Kizza Besigye from Nairobi and arraignment before a court martial as an affront to the EAC Treaty.

Rwanda has had its borders with neighbours Burundi and DR Congo closed, coming after a previous three-year closure of its common border with Uganda in 2019.

Uganda and Kenya continue to trade while still bickering over poultry and dairy products; Tanzania and Kenya continue with their sometimes-toxic relationship; South Sudan faces claims of non-tariff barriers; and Somalia, the newest member, struggles to convince the world that it is stable politically and security-wise to do business with.

But Secretary-General Nduva is upbeat and prefers to look at the gains in the Common Market.

She quotes Article 7 (1) of the Protocol, which compels partner states to guarantee the free movement of EAC citizens within their territories.

“The EAC partner states’ citizens have continued to move within the community,” she told The EastAfrican.

But things are different on the ground. DR Congo closed its border with Rwanda in January 2022, due to the escalation in a diplomatic crisis that broke out over the activities of the M23 rebels, whom Kinshasa – and UN and US – accuse Rwanda of supporting.

From 2022 to 2023, the EAC deployed peacekeepers and Kinshasa declined to extend their one-year mandate, opting for a mission from Southern Africa, which it hopes will help rout the M23.

In January 2023, Burundi closed the border with Rwanda weeks after President Evariste Ndayishimiye accused Kigali of hosting and training the Red Tabara rebel group. The stalemate persists.

But Ms Nduva points out that despite the political differences among the partners, their citizens continue to move around and trade with one another.

Quoting data from July to December 2023, the EAC boss said some 376,350 citizens from other EAC states moved to Rwanda, among them, 76,443 Burundians.

“Burundi, in turn, received 251,709 citizens from other EAC partner states, 110,677 of whom were from Rwanda. South Sudan received 69,584 citizens from other EAC partner states, with 39,442 originating from Uganda,” she said.

Kinshasa, now in its third year in EAC, is yet to implement both the Customs Union and the Common Market requirements, and has been quick to close its borders with neighbours Rwanda and Uganda.

Ms Nduva said DRC is finalising a review of its policy and legal framework, to align with the protocols, including waiving visa requirements for citizens of all EAC partner States.

The 17th Ordinary Summit held on March 2, 2016 launched the East African e-passport and directed partners States to commence its issuance. A number of partner states are yet to fully implement the decision.

Ms Nduva says Tanzania commenced the issuance of the EA e- passport on January 31, 2018; Kenya and Burundi on May 28, 2018; Uganda on December 18, 2018 and Rwanda on June 28, 2019.

She said South Sudan, DRC and Somalia are establishing the necessary policy and legal framework to start issuing the document.

Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, allow citizens to travel within their territories using a national ID as a travel document.

The Customs Union, which came into effect in 2005 to address the challenges posed by movement of goods, saw the Summit of Heads of State decide on the implementation of the Single Customs Territory (SCT) starting July 2014. The SCT's goal is to facilitate the flow of goods and enhance intra-trade in East Africa.

Information flow

It involves interconnectivity of customs systems to facilitate seamless flow of information between customs stations and a payment system to manage transfers of revenues between EAC partner states.

Under the SCT, assessment and payment of duties is done at the destination partner state while goods are at the first point of entry.

But this pillar continues to suffer on the altar of national interests and a lack of a deal on internal taxes.

Meanwhile, Burundi, South Sudan, DRC and Somalia are still far from implementing the SCT.

Dennis Karera, Vice-President of the East African Business Council, the private sector's umbrella body in the EAC said, the Customs Union is not respected.

“There is so much to be followed but people do not respect it. When we go back to our respective countries, we pick what we should follow and what we shouldn’t. It kills the spirit and the practice,” he said.