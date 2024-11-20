AIdentity crisis: How tech is easing online fraud

Increasing access to artificial intelligence (AI) tools is aiding fraudsters to commit online crime, exposing businesses and individuals in East Africa to an elevated risk of identity fraud as businesses face higher costs of fending off attacks.

Fraudsters are finding it easier to execute large-scale operations at minimal cost because of a rise in "fraud as a service" (FaaS) models that allow criminals to outsource key aspects of their operations to specialised providers, a new report shows.

Sumsub, a global full-cycle verification platform, this week released its fourth annual Identity Fraud Report, which shows that on average, Africa’s deepfake fraud rate grew 393 percent year-on-year during 2024, driven by greater accessibility to increasingly cheaper fraud technology.

Analysis demonstrated that, with an investment as little as $1,000, a fraudster can pull off heists of up to $2.5 million a month.

“Driven by greater accessibility of ever-cheaper fraud technology, Fraud-as-a-Service is becoming a growing threat to African businesses, with identity fraud across the continent increasing at an alarming rate. The average year-on-year fraud rate growth in Africa has reached 167 percent, with Niger, Angola, South Africa leading the continent with identity fraud rate growth exceeding 300 percent,” Sumsub says.

Banking where account takeover attacks surged 250 percent year-on-year, followed by dating (265 percent), online media (180 percent), banking and insurance (162 percent), fintech (156 percent) and edtech (144 percent) are the industries that saw the highest identity fraud growth rates during 2023-2024.

Uganda, Niger, Cameroon, Kenya and Comoros ranked among the top African countries with the highest percentage of fraud in 2024, with Kenya more than doubling its fraud incidence over the past three years.

Accounting for 5.91 percent of all verifications, Nigeria saw the highest average fraud rate in 2024, which doubled, followed by Algeria, Tanzania, Madagascar and Chad.

There was fourfold increase in the number of deepfakes detected globally across all industries with dating (8.9 percent), online media (7.7 percent), banking and insurance (2.7 percent), video gaming (2.3 percent), and crypto (2.2 percent) standing out as the top five sectors most affected by identity fraud during the year.

“Account takeover (ATO) attacks have become one of the most damaging forms of fraud. From 2023 to 2024, ATO cases surged by 250 percent year-over-year, a staggering growth compared to a 155 percent increase in 2022-2023,” said Sumsub’s Fraud Exposure Survey 2024.

The report showed that businesses lost about $300,000 per fraud event in 2024, and 45 percent of companies and 44 percent of end users worldwide reported being victims of identity fraud at least once during the year.

Sumsub compiled the report, from analyses of millions of verification checks and more than 3,000,000 fraud attempts between 2023-2024.

The report also includes Sumsub’s Fraud Exposure Survey 2024, featuring responses from 200+ risk professionals and over 1,000 end users.

"In today’s digital world, identity fraud poses a serious threat to individuals and companies. In 2024, 67 percent of firms reported a fraud increase," said Sumsub co-founder and CEO Andrew Sever.

According to the main trends emerging in Identity Fraud Statistics, forged documents (50 percent of all fraud attempts), chargebacks (15 percent), account takeovers (12 percent), deepfakes (7 precent) and fraudulent networks (4 percent) were the top-five identity fraud types during 2024.

Deepfakes or manipulated images, videos and voices used to impersonate individuals have become commonplace, with their share among all detected fraud reaching seven percent in 2024.