The condom divide in Sudan

Islamists and secularists are virtually at war in Sudan over a recent newspaper article on the condom usage and the concept of the faithfulness among couples. PHOTO | FILE

And the author of the article, Ms Shamail Alnour, is in deep trouble. Radical Islamists, led by cleric Mohamed Ali Al-Gizoli, want her charged with apostasy.

The crime is punishable by a death sentence in Sudan.

Ms Alnour's article had explained how condom use could help stem the rising cases of HIV/Aids infections in the predominantly Muslim state. Ms Alnour works for the Al-Tayar, a privately-owneddaily newspaper.

Radical Sudanese Muslims are totally opposed to the distribution of condoms for protective sex, despite the fact that close to 80 per cent of the HIV/Aids infections in the country were through sexual intercourse.

On Ms Alnour's defence are fellow journalists, human rights activists and the opposition parties.

Youth more vulnerable

Many were questioning the introduction of the religious discourse in the ideological, social and political issues among Muslims in general and Sudanese in particular.

Furthermore, questions were being raised about the impact of the Alnour discourse on the spread of HIV/Aids in Sudan.

Ms Alnour, in her article, called for the differentiation between the core Islamic values and the practices by the Islamic countries which have adopted the Sharia (Islamic law).

She said the Sudanese government had abandoned its commitment to provide healthcare to the citizens, yet invested heavily in the anti-condom campaign, thus making the youth more vulnerable to the HIV/Aids scourge.

Trial for apostasy

However, Mr Al-Gizoli, who is considered a jihadist leader and a proponent of the Islamic State (Daesh), called on his supporters to wage a campaign for Ms Alnour's immediate trial.

In his recent Friday sermon, Mr Al-Gizoli strongly condemned Ms Alnour for her argument about the usage of the condom as a protection against the spread of the HIV/Aids.

"We will organise a wide campaign to bring this criminal to court for trial for apostasy,’’ Mr Al-Gizoli said.