South Sudan buys weapons as economy collapses - UN panel

An SPLA soldier is pictured behind a South Sudan flag as he sits on the back of a pick-up truck in Bentiu, Unity state January 12, 2014. South Sudanese government forces have acquired two jet fighters and truckloads of small arms ammunition and are seeking to manufacture bullets, while opposition troops have not received any significant arms shipments, UN sanctions monitors have said. PHOTO | REUTERS

South Sudanese government forces have acquired two jet fighters and truckloads of small arms ammunition and were seeking to manufacture bullets, while opposition troops have not received any significant arms shipments, UN sanctions monitors said in a confidential report seen by Reuters on Thursday.

They also said that armed government actors were imposing "debilitating movement restrictions" on UN peacekeepers and warned that the economy of the world's newest nation has effectively collapsed due to government policies that include buying weapons instead of funding social services.

The report, on arms flows and security threats to South Sudan since a transitional government was formed in April, strengthens the case for an arms embargo, a move recommended by the monitors to the Security Council in January. UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has also called for an arms embargo.

"There is no evidence to suggest that more weapons are required in South Sudan for the government to achieve a stable security environment," the UN monitors said.

"Rather, the continued influx of weapons ... contributes to spreading instability and the continuation of the conflict."

They said that while Sudan had provided small arms, bullets and logistical support to opposition troops, they "found no evidence to date that Sudan - or any other neighbouring country - has provided heavy weapons ... which has limited the opposition's ability to mount large-scale operations."

However, the monitors received reports that government troops have made significant, ongoing arms procurements including the likely recent acquisition of two L-39 fighter jets.

"While the panel has received preliminary reports from two sources that the jets were serviced and painted in Uganda, the panel has not yet been able to confirm their origin or if these jets have been purchased or are on loan," the monitors said.

Two truckloads of ammunition were transferred to the capital Juba from Uganda in June, while late last year South Sudanese army chief Paul Malong asked a Lebanese company to begin developing a small 'arms ammunition manufacturing facility in Juba, the monitors said.

"It is not clear from currently available information whether this project has proceeded in the intervening period," they added.

