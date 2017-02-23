Mohammed Abdullahi Farmajo gives Horn of Africa fresh hope

News

Somalia new president Mohammed Abdullahi Farmajo. He offers renewed hope for peace and stability in Somalia as well as the wider Horn of Africa. PHOTO | AFP

Somalia’s recent election also marks another important milestone in the country: the tenth anniversary of the regional peacekeeping force African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom).

This is hugely positive and ought to be sustained and supported by the international community.

The election of Somalia’s new president Mohammed Abdullahi Farmajo offers the country’s international partners a new opportunity to step up efforts in advancing peace and stability in Somalia as well as the wider Horn of Africa.

Yet the hopes of a stable future for war-torn Somalia may be short-lived if the fraught regional dynamic, in particular the mistrust felt by regional powers, are not effectively unaddressed.

Farmajo’s near-landslide election victory on 8 February is without parallel.

Although the eruptions of joy across the Somali-speaking Horn and the shared jubilation of citizens and soldiers in Mogadishu is rightly giving way to more sober assessments, the view that a seismic shift has occurred will be difficult to ignore.

New dawn

Ensuring that this election ushers in a new dawn, and that Farmajo’s new found political capital is well invested, a renewed diplomatic engagement by partners on numerous fronts will be required to support national-level reform and ease regional anxieties. The upcoming London Conference on Somalia, now expected in early May, represents an opportunity to do just that.

Many hope that Farmajo’s credibility and popular support can be channelled productively.

The national reconciliation talks, aimed at healing deep wounds from the civil war that broke out in 1991, have stalled and Farmajo’s strong mandate may be what’s necessary to resuscitate them.

Cross-clan support

Although the entire indirect election process was extremely corrupt, Somalis have completed a relatively credible presidential election that has resulted in a peaceful transfer of power.

Farmajo’s cross-clan support – the biggest mandate strongest platform for any Somali president – is a rare demonstration of unity in the ethnically homogenous but clan-fractured country.

The mandate is indispensable fin for making critical progress on multiple fronts, particularly on reconciliation, addressing corruption and finalising the constitution.

A number of factors worked in Farmajo’s favour and helped seal his remarkable victory.

First, Farmajo tapped into a growing anti-Abgal mood and a widely shared antipathy to the dominance of the Abgal, a Hawiye sub-clan that gave the country its last two presidents.