Death toll in western Uganda fighting rises to 62

Death toll from the fighting in Kasese District, western Uganda over the weekend has risen to 62, according to police.

Forty six royal guards were killed at the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu Palace in an exchange with joint operation by the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and police.

Rwenzori East police spokesperson Mansur Suwed also said 139 royal guards were arrested and are being detained at the Kasese Police Station.

Several items were recovered at the palace including 16 patrol bombs, 42 knives, three metal detectors, one SMG rifle, and one pistol with two magazines. Others include four radio calls and 47 pangas.

Mr Suwed said 16 officers have died after two officers succumbed to their injuries, having risen from 14.

Brig Peter Elwelu, a UPDF second division commander defending the army's attack on the palace, said King Mumbere had been given an ultimatum of two hours to disband and disarm all royal guards from the palace. He added that Mumbere was told to remain with only nine royal guards but he declined to adhere, forcing the army to launch an offensive on the palace.

He said the operations in the district will continue and the camps belonging to the royal guards will be razed down.