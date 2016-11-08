Cancer takes it’s toll on pastor, wife

Magazine

Author , Cry of the Heart , Rev, John Gichinga and his wife prof, Emmy Mwenesi Gichinga. PHOTO | FILE

recently reread Pastor John Gichinga’s Cry of the Heart, a tribute to Prof Emmy Mwenesi Gichinga, his wife of 32 years who died of breast cancer. With an incidence of 34 per 100,000 Kenyan women diagnosed, the disease kills one in four of those diagnosed with it. In East Africa, the rate is 30.4 per 100,000.

Written in 2014, John uses excerpts from Emmy’s diary for much of the book’s content.

Emmy is seen as “an assertive woman of strong character” and a “sacrificial mother.” She continued to cook for her family even when she was critically ill.

She wrote: “At times I feel that my husband makes some very unkind and insensitive remarks e.g. ‘I have to use a stick to keep her down.’ Or ‘Who said you have to make food for us; we can eat bread.’”

Could this sense of invincibility have played a role in Emmy’s delayed diagnosis? Could she have been so busy caring for her family that she downplayed early-warning signs of cancer until it was too late?

Emmy strength was evident in the establishment of several groups “using her clout, professionalism and popularity within the Church,” writes John. “They included support groups for spouses living in abusive marriages, another for separated and divorced men and women, and yet a third one for professional women in different careers, both married and single.”

She handled her multiple roles deftly until she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2009. She died on January 28, 2010.

Managing her psychotherapy clinic, GEM Counselling Services, and teaching counselling psychology at Tangaza College of the Catholic University of Eastern Africa could have taken a heavy toll on her body.

Last wishes

At a time when “her legs had swelled to almost twice their normal size,” she still insisted on driving herself to work. John “stared at her in amazement” unable to restrain her.

GEM was so dear to Emmy that in Cry of the Heart, John makes several references to it. He writes in Chapter 8: “Emmy’s motivation to fight and live longer was fuelled by her love for teaching at the Tangaza College, her dedication to her counselling practice and her longing to see her first grandchild born.”

Her grandchild was born four days after her grandmother’s death and was at the burial.

When she died struggling to speak, John writes: “Was she trying to tell me her last wishes about her GEM counselling practice?

“For a long time, I was tormented by these speculations and I longed to know what she was trying to say.”