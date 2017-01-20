Tanzania to build more natural gas stations in Dar

Business

Tanzania plans to construct more compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Dar es Salaam to provide cheaper, cleaner energy for more of its citizens. PHOTO | FILE

Tanzania plans to construct more compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Dar es Salaam to provide cheaper, cleaner energy for more of its citizens.

According to the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), the project will be executed in three phases and will involve construction of 15 compressed natural gas stations in the country’s commercial capital.

“This project hasn’t taken off because of lack of funding. We have divided it into four main zones to simplify investment. TPDC is confident that the project will take off and more stations will be constructed,” TPDC acting public relations manager Francis Lupokela told The EastAfrican.

TPDC also plans to undertake a feasibility study.

“The first study was done in 2012 and the locations for the stations were identified. However, TPDC faced financing challenges for the project.”

Mr Lupokela added that TPDC had learnt from current projects implemented in Mikocheni, the CNG plant at Ubungo and from vehicles using both natural gas and normal gasoline. “The use of natural gas has decreased air pollution and curbed diseases caused by the use of charcoal,” he said.

Many Tanzanians are heavily dependent on biomass, leading to the deforestation of 100,000 hectares per year, according to available data.

In 2012, The EastAfrican reported that Tanzania, through TPDC, was going to spend about $55.1 billion to connect homes, industries and institutions in Dar es Salaam to a natural gas system.

The plan was to set up three trunk pipelines of 65 kilometres and 15 CNG stations to meet demand.

TPDC constructed a pipeline worth $2.8 million to the Mikocheni Light Industrial Area with take-offs at University of Dar es Salaam and Ardhi University.

This same pipeline now serves the 70 houses that are presently connected to the natural gas network, which TPDC now wants to expand to the rest of Dar es Salaam.

Minister for Energy and Minerals Sospeter Muhongo has been quoted saying the country aims to transform itself into a gas economy.