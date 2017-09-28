Kenya Airways stop flights to Hong Kong, Hanoi

By BUSINESS DAILY

Kenya Airways will from next month discontinue flights to Hong Kong and Hanoi route.

The discontinuation is part of a plan in which the airline is seeking greater efficiency on its network.

The route changes were first announced last week by the airline’s chief executive Mr Sebastian Mikosz.

The airline says that it plans to reroute the aircraft used to fly to Hong Kong and Hanoi to African routes.

More seats

“This network change will also allow KQ to allocate more seats across its African network where the demand outlook remains strong and capacity insufficient on certain routes,” the airline said.

Last week, the airline had also indicated that the aircraft currently used to fly to Hong Kong and Hanoi could also be used to fly to the United States once Kenya Airways commences direct flights next year.

Customers flying to Asia will be served through Kenya Airways’ partners.

The airline retains a daily flight to Bangkok and Guangzhou.