Kigali residents to pay more for security patrols

A policeman chases a suspected petty thief in Kigali city, Rwanda. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Local authorities in Kigali have launched a new fundraising drive to finance upgrades to neighbourhood security, part of a renewed drive to prevent crime.

Officials say the proceeds will be used to professionalise the police-backed community night patrol teams known as “Irondo” under the community policing component.

Previously, community night patrols were manned by residents of respective villages on rotational basis with only few choosing to contribute money instead. However, the move to give the duties entirely to permanent teams comprising mainly of former police and army officers require resources beyond the current monthly contributions.

These include costs for patrol vehicles and cameras, uniforms, salaries for patrol teams and communication devices among other things.

“This money has to come from extensive public mobilisation since it is for the good of the residents themselves. Also, Cell and Sector councils will determine the rate of monthly contribution for each household,” said Jonas Shema, executive secretary of Bumbogo Sector in Gasabo, one of Kigali’s districts that has already adjusted to the new system.

Under the plan, the districts want to buy patrol vehicles, build Irondo posts and install CCTV cameras, among other things required to ensure proper organisation and functioning of community night patrols.

In Gasabo, for instance, every household had to contribute to raise the Rwf12 million it costs to purchase a patrol vehicle in addition to motor bikes and communication devices at Sector level.

In addition to this, residents have to make monthly contributions to cover the wages of the patrol teams whose combined bill ranges between Rwf5 million and Rwf6.5 million depending on the size of the population while additional contributions cater for vehicle fuel and related expenses.

Rwanda Today found out that patrol teams get salaries ranging from Rwf30,000 to Rwf120,000 each across Kigali City. These contributions’ come on top of the Rwf1,000 and Rwf7,000 that households have been paying monthly for security.

Grassroots administrative levels like cells and villages don’t have budget allocations. Like the night patrols, most community initiatives are dependent on mobilisation of funding among the residents who are also a source for a number of other non-statutory charges alongside taxes.

However, a section of the residents have expressed worries about the growing cost that comes with operating night security patrols in the face of frequent incidences of petty crimes like robberies.

The police however told Rwanda Today strengthening community night patrols has in most instances been decided by residents themselves hence willingly mobilizing the needed resources.

“It is in most cases a suggestion by community members themselves that they empower their night patrols. So, we don’t think it is a burden,” said Emmanuel Hitayezu, Kigali police spokesperson in an interview with Rwanda Today.

The police maintain that the crime rate has reduced remarkably over time thanks to the public involvement in the fight.