Good climate lures Kenyan floriculture firms to Rwanda

Roses in a greenhouse in Kenya. Kenyan floriculture firms are expanding in Rwanda because of a favourable business climate. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenyan floriculture firms are eyeing expansion to Rwanda due to favourable climate and government incentives aimed at boosting the sector.

Several Kenyan firms say the climate in Rwanda favours the growth of flower types attracting high demand on the international market. A number are already seeking partnerships in Rwanda.

Bright Harvest Ltd, which brings together investors from Rwanda and other East African countries but is based in Rwanda is among the new entrants in the floriculture sector, having entered the market at the end of 2015.

The regional firm joined the market couple of weeks after Zedgee Flowers Ltd opened its subdivision Floramatt, in Rwanda.

“Floriculture is a profitable business and the main attraction for us is Rwanda’s climatic conditions and the enabling government policies,” said Joseph Muganga, the managing director of Bright Harvest Ltd.

Floramatt is looking to tap into a summer flower project growing Mobydick flowers flourish in Rwandan climate, in a bid to meet market demand in Europe.

Simon Ethangatta, a managing consultant with Floramatt, said that a sample grown in Rwanda to test the viability of the projects showed that the shoots harvested in Rwanda are double the size of those harvested in Kenya.

“We want to tap into summer flowers known as Mobydick Flowers, which are also grown in Europe, but we found that the same can flourish here in Rwanda, in terms of quality and quantity, given the hilly terrain,” said Mr Ethangatta.

The Rwandan government has committed to strengthen the sector, through the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), which was established 5 years ago to support and promote agricultural exports.

However, commercial flower farmers say that despite NAEB support, the floriculture sector still lacks technical support and inputs which hampers the growth of the sector.

“The main challenge at the moment is the heavy capital investment we make but we cannot get technical expertise to produce flowers that meet export quality standards,” said Mr Muganga.

Rwanda is seeking to invest in modern large-scale horticultural crop production to ensure the country has enough volumes to take advantage of the demand in regional and international markets as well as boost exports.

However, the floriculture sector remains small, despite progress over the past five years. Export volumes remain low. “In terms of revenues, the sector is not bringing in much. The volume and value of our flower exports remain low,” said Epimaque Nsanzabaganwa, the horticulture division manager in NAEB.

“We have started formal consistent export this year with Bella flowers — one of five companies involved in flowers business,” he added.