Follow me, said the Prophet Nema, and I will make you fishers of sand

Comment

Uganda is a deeply religious country, but I guess you already knew that. Our faith was watered by the blood of the Martyrs over a century ago in 1886 and we have never looked back. Now we are getting an even more exciting religion.

When the Son of Man came among us, He promised to turn those who followed him into fishers of men. And the day they threw away their fishing nets and followed him, they stared harvesting men instead. Of course, a man is more valuable than a fish, so they followed him. And we followed them. Today their cumulative catch is billions of men.

Now another option has been offered to the Ugandans. When you go to Lake Victoria, you don’t have to catch smelly fish anymore. Our new prophet called Nema can make you a fisher of sand; pure, white sand from Lake Victoria. It makes you richer than fishers of fish.

In most of our languages, the word “nema” means the grace which we keep praying to God to grant us. Now Uganda’s Nema, whose full name is National Environment Management Authority, has been giving people licences to go and get fish from a huge wetland on “Massacre Road” – the highway previously known as Masaka Road that connects Kampala city to Masaka town 128 kilometres to the south, along which scores are killed every year by dangerous drivers. The wetland is called Lwera and in these days of climate change, it should be the most protected area as it is the catchment for several rivers that feed Lake Victoria.

Chinese investor

Anyway, Prophet Nema gives you a licence to go practice fish farming in the precious Lwera and you immediately start scooping up sand, which is the new gold. One billionaire fisher of sand was shown on national television barking at Members of Parliament who were asking him why he was fishing sand in Lwera when he was only licenced to farm fish. The man angrily asked the MPs what they expected him to when he got to Lwera and found “gold”?

Like a deeply wronged man, the impatient “investor” could visibly not understand what was wrong with the MPs on the environment committee. However, one prominent pastor in Kampala who has also started fishing sand in Lwera was modest enough to apologise to the parliament committee, unlike the investor who got so angry.

Some Ugandans do not even yet know their type of sand is now a hot commodity in word markets, as it is required for the building boom and in many industrial processes. Chinese investors have brought in giant boats with powerful equipment to scoop up sand from as deep as 12 metres below the Lwera surface.

The beauty of fishing sand at Lwera is that it is right there on the Massacre Road, so the trucks just park and the heavy lifting equipment loads them up. Making money has never been so easy for those who can acquire a fishing licence from Prophet Nema.