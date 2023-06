Kenyan starvation cult leader: I don’t know why I am behind bars

Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie says he doesn't know why he is being held. Blames the media, accusing it of misleading people.

The preacher, who was arrested last month, is accused of inciting followers to starve to death "to meet Jesus." So far 249 bodies and at least 10 mass graves have been found on his property in the Shakahola forest area in the coastal Kilifi area.