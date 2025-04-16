War-ravaged Darfur is hell for pregnant women

The two years of conflict in Sudan have triggered the world’s largest displacement crisis in which more than 12 million people have fled their homes.

In the chaos of running for dear life, some displaced and pregnant women in Darfur, who face abhorrent living conditions with their families have had to endure it all.

With barely any food, shelter, access to health care, livelihood or humanitarian assistance, they hold to nothing but hope for a better tomorrow that is nowhere to be found. Here are their stories:

Fatima Mohamed, 37

My name is Fatima Yousif Babeker Mohamed. A shell hit my home, killed my brother Suleiman Eshag and his son. It destroyed our house in Hasahisa camp. We had to stay down on the floor and run away. We don’t have anything, and we are not getting anything.

We came empty-handed with our children here at Hamidya camp near Zalengei (the capital of Central Darfur). We are suffering, we don’t have water, we don’t have food to eat.

The people of this community received us in this school where we are staying. They bring us something to eat but we often sleep with empty stomachs.

Fatima Mohamed in Hasahisa camp, central Darfur in Sudan. Photo credit: Pool

I’m suffering, I have my grandmother at home. She is totally dependent on me, and my brother was killed so there is nobody else to support me.

We have been living here for a long time. Eleven months, maybe more. I have a big family: I have children, my mother, my brothers’ and sisters’ children. We are all suffering over here.

We are just people seeking work that can bring us some money, but this is meaningless given the needs we have for a family of our size. I try to go to collect some firewood to sell and bring something to my family to eat. If one goes to collect firewood, they get beaten. Tomorrow, I have to go back to work, even if I get beaten again.

Kaltoma Mohammad Adam Mohamed, 40

I have lost everything. They forced me out of my home in Hasahisa camp, beat me. I couldn't even get my things from my home. Since that day, I have been sick.

Now, I have nothing—no food, no clothes, not even a bottle to carry water. I sleep on the ground with only one mat, and I have nothing to cover myself.

Life in Hasahisa camp was different. We had our home, we could work, and we had access to water. Now, the water sources are far, and I have no way to carry water even if I could reach them.

I depend entirely on my neighbours to eat, who share small amounts of flour with me when they can. I cook what little we have and hope that tomorrow, someone else might help.

Hunger, cold, and the lack of water are my biggest struggles. I went back to my old house and the few things that I owned like clothes and cooking utensils; I found them thrown outside the home and I brought them with me.

Each day is uncertain—we eat what we have today if someone shares, we wait if no one does. This is how we survive.

Hanan Abdullah Omar Al-Taher, 45

Before the war, we had lives: My husband worked, we were happy, we lacked nothing. But now, we have lost everything. Some days, I go hungry. Some nights, my children sleep on empty stomachs.

We have nothing—no food, no water, no shelter, no clothes, and no money. For two years, I have been sleeping on the ground. In the past, I worked, I traded, I earned a wage. Now, I have no resources to start over.

Even planting crops is impossible. How can we buy seeds when we don’t even have enough to eat?

To eat, I go to people who have received aid from their families, hoping they can spare something. Yesterday, my neighbour gave me some soap and sugar when she was washing clothes. I have nothing of my own.

Hanan Abdullah Omar Al-Taher in Hasahisa camp, central Darfur in Sudan. Photo credit: Pool

When the war started, we became wanderers, fleeing all night in search of safety. Families were forced out into the streets. Mosques, roads, every space was filled with displaced people.

We used to live together as neighbours and relatives. Now, people are scattered, lost in different countries. I sit and wonder when this will end. When will we go home? I think of Sudan and my heart aches. The way we are mistreated is unbearable.

Sameera Abkir, 25

I come from Ab Doui, a place far from here. I don’t know exactly how far. I gave birth at home. It wasn’t easy. After the delivery, I developed a severe fever. My brother went to the pharmacy, got some drugs and gave them to me. But then my hand started to ache. I didn’t know what was wrong.

I came here to hospital because I needed a birth certificate for my baby. But I also hoped they could give me medicine for my hand. The pain was getting worse.

I didn’t come alone—my husband came with me. We travelled by donkey-cart because the hospital is far, too far to walk. The journey was difficult, but I had no choice.

In my neighbourhood, most women give birth at home. I also gave birth at home, like always. The hospital is just too far, I can’t cover that distance.