Mohamed Janabi: Africa should be self-reliant in public health

Tanzania’s candidate for the top job at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Africa, Professor Mohamed Janabi, is pitching self-financing as a key factor in the future of health care.

He says it should be an important alternative as external support dwindles.

Participating in a virtual forum with three other candidates for the post of WHO Regional Director for Africa, Prof Janabi said he would make the search for innovative financing models one of his primary goals if he secures the nomination.

He is competing in an election to replace Dr Faustine Ndugulile, another Tanzanian who had won the nomination in August 2024, but died in November before taking office in February 2025.

This year’s election will be held at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 18.

The election comes as consensus builds that rising challenges in Africa’s public health management could be complicated by funding cuts, especially from Western donors.

The US withdrew from the WHO in January, just days after Donald Trump returned to the White House, signalling potentially far-reaching repercussions on health programmes in Africa.

Prof Janabi is the only candidate from an Anglophone country for the post of WHO regional director for Africa. He is banking on the support of the East and Southern African regions.

Other candidates who took part in Wednesday’s forum were from French-speaking West Africa namely, Dr Michel N’da Konan Yao (Cote d’Ivoire), Dr Mohamed Lamine Dramé (Guinea) and Prof Moustafa Mijiyawa (Togo). A fifth shortlisted candidate from Niger, Dr Boureima Hama Sambo, reportedly pulled out of the race.

The session, organised by WHO as part of efforts to make the election process more transparent, allowed the candidates to make presentations detailing their credentials for the job and their vision of what they hope to achieve if elected.

They also fielded questions from health ministers from WHO member states in Africa. In the prevailing context, financing of future programmes featured prominently, as did ideas for technical interventions in specific areas of concern to the continent’s health sector.

According to Prof Janabi, the recent cuts in global funding are a “wake-up call” that should stir African countries to look for alternative financing from within.

He pledged that, if elected, he would champion “sustainable financing” and lead the way in tapping more “non-traditional” sources of funding from within and outside the continent, and promote “fresh ideas and innovative approaches to revitalise WHO operations in Africa.”

“Acute shifts in global financing policies are a persistent challenge to our current financing model. At least 80 percent of the WHO budget relies on voluntary contributions, which limits our autonomy. Member state contributions are just 20 percent, sometimes even less,” he noted.

Asked by a delegate from Ghana what legacy he would like to leave as WHO Regional Director for Africa, Prof Janabi said it would be to make the continent’s health sector “self-sufficient through domestic financing in innovative ways”.

A delegate from Guinea asked him how he would persuade African countries to honour their commitments under the 2001 Abuja Declaration to allocate 15 percent of their annual budgets to health, which has been a particularly thorny issue for previous incumbents.

Noting that not all of the 47 WHO Africa member states were “equal in the economic sense,” Prof Janabi said his approach to the problem would be on a case-by-case basis, specific to each country.

“For example, I will engage some countries on strategic resource mobilisation through their international donors, private sectors, philanthropic organisations, even help them talk to the bigger donors about cancelling some of their debt so the funds can be channelled to meeting that 15 percent threshold,” he said.

He said he would also seek to build stronger collaborations between countries and regional economic blocs such as the East African Community (EAC), Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) to address health gaps between them.