Rwanda moves people into model ‘green’ villages: is life better there?

After the devastating 1994 genocide, Rwandans returning from the violence established homes and began farming where they could find land.

Since then, the Rwandan government has aimed to bring people scattered across rural parts of the country into grouped settlements which they have called “model villages”. These are intended to provide extra support for highly vulnerable residents, such as the homeless and those who are living in “high risk zones” – areas prone to floods, drought and mudslides, and which are likely to be affected by climate change in the future.

Rwanda has a population of 14.5 million. An estimated 62,000 rural families have been resettled into 14,815 villages, of which 253 are considered “model villages”. Some of them are considered “green”, because they use solar power and biofuels as energy sources. Rainwater harvesting, tree planting, and terraced vegetable plots are other features of the green, environmentally friendly model villages.

Horezo model village in Rwanda. Photo credit: Urugwiro

We conducted a study to understand the impact of relocating rural communities from high risk zones where they face threats from a changing climate, such as erratic rainfall, drought, floods and landslides. We looked at two lake island communities who were experiencing floods. They also suffered a lack of health and education services and security problems from being too close to an unguarded border.

We used the Rweru Model Green Village as a case study. Based on our interviews with families who were moved there, we found that relocating people can be double-edged. On the positive side, resettlement increased access to modern facilities and social services. On the downside, people found it hard to earn a living. They lacked access to natural and financial capital and had to adapt to a different climate.

The resettlement programme overall is now understood to be part of the government of Rwanda’s approach to climate change adaptation. However, our findings suggest that this should be done with care, considering factors like community expectations and government development plans.

Why people were moved

The Rweru Model Green Village was set up in 2016 to house residents from two nearby islands on Lake Rweru, Sharita and Mazane. Located along the southern border with Burundi, these islands were home to generations of Rwandans. But they lived in relative isolation without access to services like education, healthcare or markets.

We interviewed and surveyed people from 64 households in the Rweru village. At the time of our research, 1,777 people had been moved in, all from Sharita and Mazane islands.

Participants said fishing had been a way of life on the islands, providing them with a consistent source of protein. Beans, potatoes, cassava and sorghum grew successfully. Even relatively impoverished households said they had enough food to live on: 55 percent said the productivity of the land was high.

However, 84 percent of respondents also described an isolated life without services. As one put it:

we were cut off from the rest of the world.

Many mentioned the lack of drinking water, roads and electricity as a major drawback to living on the islands. While primary school was available, older children could only get to a secondary school by a two-hour boat ride. Some dropped out of school.

Healthcare was absent, and respondents described harrowing journeys to find medical attention. As one woman said:

When we were still there in Sharita, a woman could want to deliver a baby but getting a boat it takes a long time, a woman can even lose her life waiting.

The boat rides were dangerous because of hippos in the lake, malaria-carrying mosquitoes, and the risk of drowning.

Others said that people from Burundi could access the islands easily and sometimes assaulted or killed the island residents. About 76 percent of the people we interviewed described their lives before relocation as dangerous. Residents had been asking to be resettled for some time because of these problems.

One of the driving forces for organising rural life into model villages is to enhance the capacity of residents to adapt to changes, including climate impacts such as the increased risks of flooding, drought or landslides. In that way, the model green village programme is also understood to have climate change adaptation elements.

Rweru model village in Rwanda. Photo credit: Pool

The pros and cons after resettlement

After resettlement, most respondents described improvements in their overall quality of life. They were less exposed to floods, which they’d experienced on the islands. They had improved access to healthcare, social services and quality housing.

Many (66 percent) described the housing they received as the most important advantage of their new lives:

Above all, the nicest thing I was given was the house.

They also described clean water (26 percent), markets (50 percent), healthcare (55 percent), schools (50 percent) and electricity (24 percent) as benefits of living in the new model village. It was the first time they’d been able to manage livestock, having only had chickens on the islands. Their children were benefiting from having milk.

Some residents appreciated having a mattress for the first time; 50 percent indicated furniture and kitchen equipment as advantages. About 34 percent of respondents were pleased that they no longer needed to travel by boat.

They also felt safer. But despite these positive outcomes, they said they were poorer and had less food. Unlike the islands, the micro-climate inland was very hot, with little rain and increasing drought.

Most people we interviewed (55 percent) said their new, smaller plots of land were “infertile”, “unproductive” or “barren”. They couldn’t fish or grow enough fruit or vegetables. One person said many of the elderly people who were moved only ate one meal a day in the village “and others are starving completely”.

Increased hunger caused children to miss school:

Sometimes I cannot put food on the table, my son sleeps with an empty stomach and he cannot go to school the next day.

The future of model green villages

The Rwandan government plans to continue setting up model villages, and wants these to be sustainable for many years.