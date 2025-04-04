African children at the heart of climate action

Six years ago, I protested about climate injustice in my hometown of Kampala, Uganda. I was alone. But not for long.

I never imagined that protest would lead to the incredible opportunities I’ve had, from speaking on global stages to meeting the daughter of the inspirational Prof Wangari Maathai.

But what gives me most hope is knowing that I am not alone in the fight for climate justice.

Today, thanks partly to the grassroots activism of thousands of youth-led networks across the continent, millions of Africans are effecting and demanding a fairer future and for developed countries to pay their climate debt and do their fair share in ambitious climate action.

Next week, the sixth Africa Climate Talks take place in Kampala building up to the second Africa Climate Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and COP30 in Belem, Brazil.

These talks are a crucial component of Africa’s voice in the debate, and with children in 98 percent of African countries at high or extremely high risk of the impacts of climate change according to Unicef, African children have more at stake than anyone.

My message to those negotiating on their behalf is to have these children in your minds and your hearts.

Africa has the world’s youngest population and children comprise around 50 percent of many African nations. Climate talks need to better consider the unique needs of children, who are disproportionately affected by and uniquely susceptible to climate impacts, from babies being stillborn due to heatwaves, to schools closing during natural disasters.

Children and young people will inherit a planet stripped of biodiversity with record temperatures and increasingly severe floods, droughts and cyclones. It’s only right that their voices and needs are heard in this debate.

Despite this, children – comprising half of those living in extreme poverty – are often treated as an afterthought in the global response to climate change.

Less than half of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in Africa are evaluated as child-sensitive and just 2.4 percent of multilateral climate financing was allocated to child-responsive projects between 2006 and 2023.

It was encouraging that COP28 called for the first ever expert dialogue on the disproportionate impacts of climate change on children and to explore related solutions, something Unicef has campaigned for so that children can be heard in the negotiations.

Unicef has also supported national networks of young climate activists across the globe so their perspectives and solutions can be heard.

As a Goodwill Ambassador, I stand with Unicef in calling for governments to better plan for children’s survival and futures under a changing climate, and call on all countries, particularly developed countries, to show climate leadership and ambition in their third generation NDCs ahead of COP30.

The statistics and projections can be daunting, but children and young people are clear on their rights and understand the cost of inaction will be higher.

We cannot afford for world leaders to backtrack on their promises when storms are destroying our schools, wildfires are harming our lungs, consecutive droughts are amplifying water and food insecurity and malnutrition for millions of children, and our homes and health services are being washed away.

Last year, at COP29, the target agreed for climate finance was $300 billion per year, with ambition to mobilise $1.3 trillion per year.

$300 billion is far from what is needed to tackle the climate crisis, but, even so, this target must be followed by concrete action – action which is desperately needed by the world’s 2.4 billion children. I hope to see the unique and disproportionate impacts of climate change on children thoroughly addressed in the upcoming Global Goal on Adaptation.

As a young African woman, I will be watching to check that the needs of my generation and future generations are well represented at the upcoming talks. I know millions of young people will be doing the same because we know our voices matter.

Climate justice isn’t just about adaptation, it’s an opportunity, and one that Africa could seize to its fullest potential. We have the fastest growing youth population in the world and by 2025 this young workforce will be bigger than China and India’s.

The green transition is an opportunity for new skills, more jobs, stronger communities and safer environments. We come from countries which in some cases are already operating with 80-90 percent renewable energy.

We grew up knowing the price of extraction and exploitation. We know the cost of living on the frontlines of climate change.

Our government's climate negotiators know that we are the continent that is leading on green innovation and entrepreneurship. All eyes should be on Africa as we make a green and just transition, which is possible, if rich countries live up to their commitments and invest in the children and young people who are already leading the way.

Vanessa Nakate is a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador







