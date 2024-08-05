Bangladesh protests: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, interim government to be formed

By REUTERS More by this Author

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday and fled the country, as more people were killed in some of the worst violence since the birth of the South Asian nation more than five decades ago.

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced Hasina's resignation in a televised address to the nation and said an interim government would be formed.

Media reports said Hasina, 76, was flown in a military helicopter with her sister and was headed to India.

The CNN News 18 television channel said she had landed in Agartala, the capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, across the eastern border of Bangladesh.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Bangladesh has been engulfed by protests and violence after student protests last month against reservation quotas in government jobs escalated into a campaign for the ouster of Hasina, who won a fourth straight term in January in an election boycotted by the opposition.

About 250 people have been killed and thousands injured in the violence.

Army chief Zaman said he had held "fruitful" talks with leaders of all major political parties he had "invited" and would soon meet President Mohammed Shahabuddin to discuss the way ahead.

"The country is going through a revolutionary period," said Zaman, 58, who took over as army chief only on June 23.

"I promise you all, we will bring justice to all the murders and injustice. We request you to have faith in the army of the country. I take full responsibility, and I assure you to not get disheartened," he said.

"I request you all to be a little patient, give us some time and together we will be able to solve all the problems," Zaman said. "Please don't go back to the path of violence and please return to non-violent and peaceful ways."

Television visuals showed thousands of people pouring into the streets of the capital Dhaka in jubilation and shouting slogans.

Thousands also stormed Hasina's official residence 'Ganabhaban', shouting slogans, pumping fists and showing victory signs.

Crowds thronged the drawing rooms of the residence, and some people could be seen carrying away televisions, chairs and tables from what was one of the most protected buildings in the country.