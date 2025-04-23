Ivorian court strikes Tidjane Thiam’s name off electoral roll over French nationality

Tidjane Thiam, former CEO of Credit Suisse, is the president of the PDCI (Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire).

Photo credit: Reuters
New Content Item (1)

By  Reuters

News agency

Thomson Reuters

A court in Cote d’Ivoire ruled on Tuesday that opposition leader and former Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam should be removed from the electoral roll because he was a French national when he registered, his lawyer said.

The decision, which cannot be appealed, could end the Ivorian-born Thiam’s ambition to run in the world’s top cocoa-producing nation’s presidential election, expected in October.

“Given his French nationality and in accordance with Article 48 of the Ivorian Nationality Code, he was no longer Ivorian at the time he registered on the electoral roll,” Thiam’s lawyer told Reuters.

Related

Thiam said in a statement following the decision that he is now calling on political leaders on all sides to engage in talks to break the deadlock.

“Ivorians expect the judicial system to guarantee peaceful, transparent and credible elections, not to serve as an instrument for a regime seeking to hoard power and silence its critics,” he said.

“The ruling party has used the courts to eliminate its most serious rival, while maintaining the illusion of due process. ... Make no mistake about it, this decision is an act of democratic vandalism, which will disenfranchise millions of voters,” he said.

In 2023, Thiam was elected leader of PDCI, one of the country’s main opposition parties, making him a likely candidate for the presidential election.

He renounced his French citizenship in February in order to meet eligibility conditions for the election and announced that he would be a candidate. Cote d’Ivoire law states that candidates must be Ivorian citizens and cannot hold another nationality.

Last month, a decision published in France’s official journal showed that Thiam had been relieved of his French citizenship.

Conflict

  1. EAC ministers meet in Arusha to address security challenges, cash crunch

  2. South Sudan’s military recaptures key town of Nasir

  3. PRIME Togo’s President Gnassingbé walks into Great Lakes region powder keg

  4. PRIME Gabon’s election and Africa’s love affair with the men in uniform and with guns

Latest

  1. Kipyegon targets 4-minute mile in Nike ‘Breaking’ project

  2. PRIME Ruto in China: Warnings of ‘Cold War warriors’ and ‘death blow’ to global trade

  3. PRIME The ‘hidden’ East African workers redefining Nairobi’s vibrant beauty sector

  4. PRIME Ruto dangles tax breaks, Agoa to Chinese investors

In the headlines

View All