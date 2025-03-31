Zimbabwe police deploy as State cracks down on dissent

Zimbabwe’s main cities were on lockdown on Monday as security forces patrolled the streets.

The situation came after authorities warned of planned demonstrations aimed at forcing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down.

A faction of President Mnangagwa’s own ruling Zanu PF party has called for an “uprising” in protest at moves to extend the 82-year-old’s rule by two years when his second and final term ends in 2028.

In major cities such as Harare and Bulawayo, police mounted checkpoints on roads leading to central business districts and searched some vehicles for “dangerous weapons.”

Traffic into the centre of Harare and Bulawayo remained low as many businesses remained closed.

Heavily armed police officers quickly dispersed small groups of people who had gathered for the protest in central Harare.

Zimbabwe anti-riot police officers clear a road barricaded by protesters in the capital Harare on March 31, 2025. Photo credit: Reuters

The call for demonstrations was led by an expelled senior Zanu PF member, Blessed Geza, who is in hiding after police said they wanted to arrest him for undermining President Mnangagwa’s authority, and who has been addressing Zimbabweans on social media.

Mr Geza, who is also a veteran of Zimbabwe’s 1970s liberation war, has called for the President’s immediate resignation over alleged corruption and the manoeuvres to extend his term.

His faction is believed to have the backing of the military and wants Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to take over.

On the eve of the protests, President Mnangawa’s government claimed that a “fringe group” living outside Zimbabwe wanted to foment chaos in the country.

“The government of Zimbabwe unreservedly denounces acts of terrorism and violence which unruly elements supported by a fringe group living outside the country intended to perpetrate on individuals and properties here by threatening the safety of the public,” Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said.

“The country’s security services firmly stand on the side of law and order and will not hesitate to take decisive action.”

On March 28, police said unknown people drove cars laden with bombs, which they set off outside premises of three businessmen that had been described a few days earlier by Mr Geza as “criminals surrounding the President.”

President Mnangagwa last week removed the army commander General Anselem Sanyatwe, an ally of Gen Chiwenga, as tension grew in his party over the term extension agenda.

Both men were instrumental in the 2017 coup that brought Mnangagwa to power, ending the late Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule.

Chasm between factions

Brian Raftopoulos, a democracy expert at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, told the Institute for Security Studies that “there’s real danger” of an upheaval in Zimbabwe over the succession issue.

Dr Raftopoulos said there was a clear chasm between factions aligned to the military on one side and the President on the other because of the broken promises emanating from the coup.

“President (Mnangagwa) is going to keep this under control,” he said.

“And he will continue to move people he feels that he can’t trust. The long run for him is to either to contain (Gen) Chiwenga as much as possible or push him out and isolate him.

“There would be disturbances and unrest, maybe even an attempt to oust (President) Mnangagwa. But whether it will be a full-blown coup attempt, I have my doubts.”

President Mnangagwa last week vowed to crack down on dissent, telling a Zanu PF meeting that calls for him to step down were a “treasonous” plot driven by “chameleon-like characters.”

The President has repeatedly said he will retire when his final term ends in 2028, but his loyalists insist that they will persuade him to stay in power.

Zanu PF will hold its elective congress in 2027 where it is expected to pick its next presidential candidate for the following year.

Gen Chiwenga has never publicly supported the proposal to extend President Mnangagwa’s term. He is believed to enjoy the support of the military, which engineered Mugabe’s succession in favour of the incumbent when he was forced into exile in neighbouring South Africa.