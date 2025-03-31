Trafficked Africans in Myanmar in limbo after earthquake

African countries already struggling to rescue their nationals trafficked to Myanmar are now scrambling to make sure they are safe.

The concern came as Myanmar and Thailand were rocked by the most powerful earthquake on record, with more than 1,600 people killed by Saturday morning, according to official figures.

And South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Uganda and several other African countries faced a double tragedy: These countries have recently had the largest number of Africans trapped in modern slavery in Myanmar.

These nationals had travelled to Myanmar, which has been at war since 2021, tricked into jobs that didn’t exist. They then found themselves in bondage in areas administered by rebels opposed to the Burmese junta, known as the State Council Administration (SAC).

About 7,000 foreigners from China, Southeast Asia, Africa and the Indian subcontinent are in similar conditions, Thai authorities estimated in February.

Kenyans repatriation

Kenya said up to 64 of its nationals had been rescued, but 43 of them had not yet been repatriated from Myanmar. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs in Nairobi said all had been accounted for after Friday’s earthquake.

South Africa reported that 23 nationals, who had been subjected to forced labour and torture in Myanmar, had been rescued. Others were still there, an official said.

South Africans rescue

Lured by fraudulent job offers, the South Africans found themselves imprisoned, forced to perpetrate online fraud and subjected to horrific abuse before being rescued.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in South Africa said it had facilitated their return on Thursday.

“These adverts promised the victims good salaries, free accommodation, comprehensive travel expenses and other lucrative benefits. Once in Thailand, they were transported to Myanmar against their will,” said DIRCO.

The department revealed the horrific conditions the trafficking victims endured for more than four months. These conditions included intimidation, physical torture and forced labour.

The victims were compelled to run cyber scams for 16 hours a day and faced beatings and torture if they refused. They were kept under armed guard 24 hours a day, given spoiled food and contaminated water, and denied medical treatment.

DIRCO said that the Department of Social Development workers would assess the victims. Following this, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) would transport them to health facilities for medical evaluations.

They will also receive support for their psychological and social well-being.

“The DPCI will continue to work with all relevant government departments to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the victims, as well as the successful arrest and conviction of traffickers in South Africa,” added DIRCO.

Human trafficking problem

The problem of human trafficking and forced labour linked to cybercrime is deeply rooted in Myanmar.

It has escalated into a serious crisis, exacerbated by ongoing regional political instability. At least 700 Africans are believed to be trapped there, most of them from Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Africa and Senegal.

The scale of the earthquake was only emerged on Thursday, with information being withheld by Myanmar’s secretive junta, which doesn’t control the entire territory of what used to be called Burma.

As a result, most African countries don’t even have diplomatic contacts with Myanmar and have relied on Thailand for help.

Myanmar ranks first on the Global Organised Crime Index, with a score of 8.15. Incidents of human trafficking and cyber fraud in Myanmar have reportedly skyrocketed following the Covid-19 pandemic and the coup in February 2021.

In fact, the official number of trafficking victims is a tiny fraction of the estimated 120,000 people the UN Human Rights Commission believes have been held captive and forced to participate in online fraud across Myanmar since 2023.

High unemployment

Most African countries have a high unemployment problem. South Africa has one of the highest rates in the world, with more than 31.9 percent of the workforce unemployed as at the fourth quarter of 2024. This has led many people to seek employment opportunities overseas.

Governments, however, have issued warnings about jobs. Kenya’s ambassador to Thailand, Lindsay Kiptiness Kimwole, released a video last month warning that there are no jobs at all in Thailand or Myanmar and urging Kenyans and Africans in general to disregard any advertisements promising jobs.

DIRCO has cautioned South Africans to be extremely cautious when applying for jobs abroad.

DIRCO has reported a worrying increase in job advertisements in Thailand linked to human trafficking operations, as traffickers continue to improve their techniques to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies.

As a result, DIRCO spokesperson Clayson Monyela has urged young unemployed South Africans to consult the department before accepting job offers overseas. He warned that many human trafficking syndicates worldwide target desperate job seekers.

“People need to exercise caution when accepting jobs online, especially if the offers seem too good to be true, as they could become victims of human trafficking syndicates,” Monyela stated.

“Some South Africans are still stranded in other countries, living under slave-like conditions, while others are forced into sex work. Many are trafficked and may not find their way back.”

Job offers

According to Monyela, information from 23 rescued South Africans revealed that they had received job offers to work in Thailand, a popular tourist destination in Southeast Asia known for its perceived safety. Most of the jobs were as call centre agents or restaurant waiters. The “recruiters” purchased their plane tickets to Thailand and promised them a stipend before their first salaries, claiming to understood the jobseekers’ financial situation.

After the victims were rescued, Monyela said they coordinated with the Department of Home Affairs to organise temporary travel documents for the group. The government covered the cost of their flights home and Ethiopian Airways offered them a discount.