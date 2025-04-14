South Africa appoints US envoy to try to mend ties

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as his special envoy to the United States, in an effort to try to rebuild a relationship that has soured badly under President Donald Trump.

Since Trump’s return to the White House in January the US has expelled South Africa’s ambassador and cut financial aid, citing disapproval of its approach to land reform and its genocide case against Washington’s ally Israel at the World Court.

Trump has said, without citing evidence, that “South Africa is confiscating land” and that “certain classes of people” are being treated “very badly.”

Jonas, who was deputy finance minister between 2014 and 2017, is currently chairman of telecoms group MTN, a role he will continue to hold alongside the envoy position.

“Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa’s diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with US government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests,” Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement.

Jonas will be the official representative of Ramaphosa and the South African government in talks with the Trump administration, but his new post is different to that of an ambassador.

In a statement issued by South Africa’s foreign affairs department, Jonas said the task before him was difficult.

“However, I believe that areas of commonality and mutual interest could be embraced to reaffirm the long-standing ties between our two countries,” he said.

Jonas was an outspoken critic of corruption during his time at South Africa’s finance ministry and featured prominently in a judicial inquiry into influence-peddling during former president Jacob Zuma’s leadership.