Post-poll crisis litmus test for Mozambique new leader Chapo

Mozambique is facing unprecedented post-election chaos, including violent protests throughout the country, which rights watchdogs say could test the resolve of the country’s security apparatus in upholding the law and civil liberties.

But it is also a test on Daniel Chapo, the President-elect who won this month’s elections with over 70 percent of the votes. He will not take power formally from Filipe Nyusi until January 2025.

The protests could derail plans to form an administration that will also have to deal with the insurgency in the north of the country.

Chapo’s party Frelimo, which has ruled the country since independence in 1975, has struggled with armed rebellions. This time round, citizen protests have arisen out of dissatisfaction with the election results, which some opposition groups say were rigged. Rights watchers say the government’s response could worsen the situation.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday that Mozambique security forces’ violent crackdown on protesters “has severely increased political tensions following the country’s elections.”

“Mozambican authorities should promptly and impartially investigate alleged misuse of force and hold those responsible accountable,” said Allan Ngari, HRW Africa advocacy director.

President Nyusi on Monday indicated that the country’s security agencies would respect the right to demonstrate and air their grievances, in an online meeting with the diplomatic corps. He said violence was unacceptable.

“There is no room … for us to be fighting. Our appeal is for us all to be united and cohesive, focused on the development of the country, using the laws,” he said.

Protests broke out from the day Frelimo’s contested victory was declared. There had been tensions after a legal adviser of Chapo’s challenger and a senior official of opposition party Podemos were killed in Maputo by unidentified gunmen.

Ferosa Zacarias, the head of the Human Rights Commission of the Mozambican Bar Association, warned that the post-election situation was turning into a warzone.

“It seems like we are in a war, where the enemy is the demonstrators. The protesters - like the opposition parties – are only alleging electoral fraud and are calling for a recount or a new vote,” she said, urging authorities to listen to their grievances rather than crush them.

The Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CDD) said the country’s police committed human rights violations, killed 11 citizens and detained at least 452 people in the post-election chaos.

The Mozambican Bar Association said it had managed to free 85 people who had been detained for protesting.

The International Federation for Human Rights and CDD demanded an end to police violence, and the release of all unjustly detained individuals, noting that “peace, justice, and dignity for the Mozambican people are at stake.”

Both organisations urged the international community to press Maputo to respect fundamental rights and allow peaceful protests.

According to the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique, the country has lost 1.4 billion meticais ($2.19 million) due to the disruption of economic activity resulting from post-poll demonstrations.

José Gama, a political analyst in Maputo, said the protests are largely a symptom of weak election management systems and the electoral body and the police had been “hijacked” and lacked transparency to run elections.

The crisis is mainly fuelled by opposition Podemos party, which claims it won the October 9 polls.

Venâncio Mondlane, an independent candidate who was backed by Podemos, earlier caused a stir when he declared himself president-elect.

Mozambique police accuse Mr Mondalane, along with Podemos party, of violating the law and announced on Octoner 28 that it was opening criminal proceedings against them. The police also demanded that the party return arms taken by his supporters from the police.

The police accuse Mr Mondlane and his supporters of ‘setting fire to the police station, taking possession of AK-47 type firearms, acts that have put not only the district of Moma but also the province of Nampula in turmoil.”

President Nyusi on Monday took issue with Mr Mondlane’s “declaring himself the winner of the elections when the tabulation was underway.”

“Where has this ever been allowed?” President Nyusi asked.

The chaos spiralled when Mr Mondlane’s legal adviser Elvino Dias was shot dead along with Podemos party senior representative Paulo Guambe.

The international community has largely associated the killing of the duo with the Frelimo party but President Nyusi has challenged them to provide the evidence.

“If they already have conclusions about the murders of Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe, let them give us the evidence so that we can hold the criminals responsible,” the President said on Monday.

Podemos filed a lawsuit demanding a recount of the votes after of the national electoral commission (CNE) announced Daniel Chapo the winner.

Meanwhile, Angola, China, South Africa, and Zimbabwe congratulated Frelimo and its candidate for their victory announced by CNE.

The European Union was more cautious and analytical, with its observation mission saying the results were “altered.”

Opposition party Renamo said the polls were not free and fair and has demanded that they be annulled. Its president, Ossufo Momade, who came third in the presidential race, said: “These were not elections. It was a crime, a flagrant disregard and violation of fundamental rights.”