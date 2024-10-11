Sudan warlord accuses Egypt of targeting RSF troops

The leader of the Rapid Support Forces, Lt-Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemedti,” has accused Egypt of launching airstrikes against his forces, potentially roping Cairo into this 18-month conflict.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been fighting the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) since April 2023, a war that has killed some 18,000 people displaced more than 11 million others. But the RSF have always been the ones accused by SAF of receiving armed support from the United Arab Emirates.

This week, however, as SAF launched more targeted attacks on RSF bases, and Hemedti claimed that Cairo was fuelling the war.

In a recorded speech on Wednesday, Hemedti claimed that Cairo supports the Sudanese army by training its troops and supplying them with drones, enabling the army to achieve significant gains on the ground recently.

“We have been silent for a long time and hoped they would awaken, but they are persistent in the battle,” he said.

But the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the allegations, describing Hemedti’s claims as baseless. It said that Egypt was actively working to end the war in Sudan, protect civilians, and enhance the humanitarian response for those affected by the conflict.

“These allegations come amidst Egypt’s earnest efforts to stop the war, protect civilians, and promote international response to humanitarian relief plans for those affected by the ongoing war in brotherly Sudan.”

Cairo called on the international community to scrutinise the veracity of Hemedti’s claims.

Egypt traditionally supported the Sudanese military during stable times. In fact, before the war started, Egyptian troops were based in a camp in northern Sudan and were initially caught up in the crisis and detained briefly by RSF before back channels secured their freedom.

After the war started, Egypt was among the countries that tried to mediate and seek a ceasefire but failed.

“Egypt reaffirms its commitment to the security, stability, and unity of brotherly Sudan, stressing that it will spare no effort to provide all means of support to our brothers in Sudan to address the severe damages caused by this brutal war,” Cairo said.

The details came as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi travelled to Eritrea on Thursday on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional issues, including the war in Sudan.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the visit would address “ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields, as well as regional conditions and efforts to establish stability and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.”

This visit followed Sisi’s meeting with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in Cairo last February, where they discussed developments in the Horn of Africa and agreed on the importance of supporting stability in Sudan and maintaining the sovereignty and unity of Somalia.

Hemedti’s accusations have sparked widespread reactions both domestically and internationally. His 40-minute speech stirred considerable controversy regarding his role in the Sudanese conflict and his repeated accusations against various parties.

The UAE, accused by a UN Panel of experts of arming the RSF, has been refuting the claims, arguing that it supports a truce instead.

Sudanese Finance Minister Jibrili Ibrahim said on Facebook: “The speech of the Rapid Support Forces commander is practically a eulogy for his adventure in Sudan, an announcement of his defeat, and an attempt to absolve himself from the crimes of his forces.”

Since the outbreak of fighting, Sudan has experienced an unprecedented humanitarian disaster. The war has displaced 11 million, including 2.5 million across the borders, devastated vital infrastructure, and led to widespread hunger and the spread of infectious diseases such as malaria and typhoid. Hospitals are facing severe shortages of medical supplies.

Despite the efforts of the international community, including the UN and NGOs, to provide humanitarian assistance, access to affected areas remains challenging due to the continuing violence.

Negotiations for a ceasefire mediated by the US in Geneva in September yielded little progress, although both warring parties pledged to improve humanitarian access.

As violence escalates and accusations mount between the warring factions, observers are questioning the international community’s ability to effectively intervene to end this devastating war.